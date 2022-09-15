Justin Hartley is back on NBC for his first post-This Is Us TV role, appearing in an upcoming episode of the network’s Quantum Leap revival. In a new promo unveiled after Quantum Leap‘s series premiere on Monday (read our post mortem here), Raymond Lee’s protagonist Ben leaps into the body of a young woman who’s receiving a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, played by Hartley. According to sources, Hartley’s character, Jake, is a bounty hunter who’s partnered — personally and professionally — with Eva (the person into which Ben has leapt). “Babe, what do you say? Make it official?” Hartley’s character asks, ring box in...

TV SERIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO