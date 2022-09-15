Read full article on original website
SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 4 High School Football Rankings: Joplin jumps into Top 10 after big win
By Chris Geinosky Week 4 of the Missouri high school football season included plenty of action with games on Friday and Saturday. Six different ranked teams from last week’s rankings lost, creating some significant changes in this week’s rankings. However, the top five remain unchanged: ...
Breaking: Oregon 4-star LB target Blake Nichelson announces commitment
It was a tough break for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, with 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson announcing his verbal commitment to the Florida State Seminoles rather than staying on the west coast and coming to Eugene. While the recruitment was believed to be close, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Nichelson didn’t choose the Ducks, since he did make a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit over the weekend to see the BYU game. Nevertheless, Nichelson, who is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 132 overall player in the 2023 class, will be heading to Tallahassee next year rather than coming to Eugene. Film Blake Nichelson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 CA LB Rivals 3 5.7 CA LB ESPN 3 79 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA LB 247 Composite 4 0.9117 CA LB Vitals Hometown Manteca, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered by Oregon Ducks on March 29, 2022 Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022 Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on Septemeber 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks UCLA Bruins Florida State Seminoles Twitter11
Nebraska coaching search already has 3 frontrunners, neither of whom are Urban Meyer
The Nebraska coaching search has thrown out a lot of big names already for the Cornhuskers but some frontrunners have emerged and Urban Meyer isn’t among them. It turns out that Scott Frost might not have been the only problem with the Nebraska football program as the Cornhuskers’ first game since firing their head coach resulted in an incredibly lopsided loss to old rival Oklahoma in Week 3. But alas, the Nebraska coaching search is waging forward.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
Miami Magic: You need this Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO
Tua Tagovailoa led a wild comeback on Sunday, which is why you need to check out this new, limited-edition Miami Dolphins bobblehead from FOCO. No lead is safe when you’re playing the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle create a terrifying trio for a defense to contain. Just ask the Baltimore Ravens, who were outscored 28-3 in the fourth quarter.
Arik Armstead makes concerning accusation against Lions Dan Skipper
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead accused viral Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of using racist language on the field. The story of Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper blew up over the internet this weekend. It’s safe to say it was the feel-good story of Sunday. Skipper, a...
