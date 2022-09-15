Read full article on original website
Once even Jews would utter the word ‘Jew’ in a whisper. Now it is up in lights
The fate of Jewish people is to be seen through a lens clouded by centuries of myth and imaginings. For a new play, I spoke to 12 British Jews whose stories illustrate the painful – and even bloody – consequences. It could almost be an anxiety dream: your...
Queen’s funeral – latest: King Charles in Balmoral for week of private mourning
King Charles is in Scotland to privately mourn the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday marked the start of a period of royal mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and saw King Charles II head to Balmoral Castle, which is believed to have been his mother’s favourite place.The royal family are not expected to carry out any official engagements for a further seven days during this timeIt comes after the culture secretary said there were not any plans set in stone when asked whether the new monarch’s coronation should be scaled back in light of the cost of...
Wednesday briefing: Leicester’s Hindu and Muslim groups reeling as tensions simmer
While much of the country’s focus was on the Queue in London, large-scale clashes broke out over the weekend in Leicester, mainly between young men from Hindu and Muslim communities. The violent confrontations are the latest in a series of incidents that point to heightening tension in the city. Leicestershire police have confirmed that, so far, 47 people have been arrested, with one 20-year-old sentenced to 10 months in prison.
Russian mercenaries bombard Bakhmut as Moscow searches for a win
In the ruins of an apartment block tarred with soot and clouded in dust amid constant shelling, a small group of Ukrainian soldiers are face to face with a new type of Russian enemy: mercenaries, some of whom may be convicts sent to the front line.
