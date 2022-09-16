ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ABC13 Celebrates Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month!

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vw4AE_0hwUng0x00 CELEBRATE HISPANIC & LATIN AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

Houston is one of the most diverse places in America and we enjoy celebrating all of the wonderful groups that make up our city! As we proudly observe Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month from September 15 - October 15, ABC13 has partnered up with Kroger and Reliant Energy to highlight stories from our community that represent this unique culture.

SPONSORED BY

Watch ABC13's Hispanic Heritage Vignettes

Hear why Kroger's Jaime DeLeon is proud of his Hispanic heritage

Hear what Kroger's Erick Zepeda's Hispanic heritage means to him

Hear how Kroger's Laura Gump celebrates her Hispanic heritage

Learn how anestors are honored during Dia de los Muertos

See how this mother and son connect through art

Hear how Claudia went from being the patient to the doctor

Houston is home to countless stories that celebrate Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month. From the food and music, to the art and history. ABC13 is proud to be part of a community that holds to pioneers, unique talents and wonderful places paying tribute to this special time, when we recognize this amazing culture. See more stories here.

Did you know Spanish is the second most spoken language in the United States? Or, that just five States are home to 2/3 of the Hispanic population in the US? Find more facts about Hispanic Heritage.

Whether it's sharing a recipe, getting involved in local activities, looking for caregiving help or getting information on social security, AARP provides you with a wealth of opportunities to save money, play, learn and volunteer. As well, AARP is dedicated to serving and to celebrating all cultures, and is a proud supporter of Hispanic Heritage Month Learn more here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
fox26houston.com

Houston firefighter is one of more than 50,000 Chilean babies stolen at birth

HOUSTON - Houston firefighter Tyler Graf was one of the thousands of babies stolen at birth between the 1970s and 1980s under the order of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet. Houston firefighter one of thousands of babies stolen at birth under the order of Chilean government. More than 50,000 Chilean babies...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

That Girl Lay Lay

A celebrity edition of Houston Life, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. We’re joined by Houston native and Nickelodeon star, ‘That Girl Lay Lay!’
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Local Life#United States#Localevent#Festival#Kroger#Reliant Energy#Dia De Los Muertos#Spanish
territorysupply.com

10 Awesomely Romantic Getaways Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Any Houstonians in desperate need of a romantic getaway with their special someone?. There’s always a lot happening in Houston between its ever-full calendar of cultural...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Pastors Rudy & Juanita Rasmus: 30 yrs at St. John’s Downtown

Pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus, the dynamic divine duo, who head St. John’s United Methodist Church Downtown (or St. Johns Downtown), were recently showered with appreciation on Sunday, Sept 18, as members past and present gathered to celebrate the couple’s 30th anniversary in ministry. The festivities, which took...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
AARP
papercitymag.com

Beloved Mom of a Top Houston Restaurateur Gets a Spotlight Moment — Rosie Carrabba Makes Her Son Proud, Keeps Everyone Laughing

Chairs Sandra Porter, Gina Gusemano Leck at the Italian Cultural & Community Center Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Michelle Watson) Bellissimo! What better way to describe the gathering of Italophiles and those of Italian heritage who filled the River Oaks Country Club ballroom to honor one of Houston’s great nonnas during the Italian Cultural & Community Center‘s annual fashion show and luncheon.
HOUSTON, TX
yolotx.com

Prepare for Pearland

Welcome to Pearland, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! Located south of Houston, this booming town is just as sweet as its namesake. From the town center to the diverse shopping experience, and wide range of culinary treats, there is a lot to bite into upon arrival. Let YOLO TX be your guide for the weekend.
PEARLAND, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!

If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital

A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
DAYTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy