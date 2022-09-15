ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

At UN, Truss aims to show UK can still lead on world stage

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss, a politician often compared to “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher, is presenting herself to the world as a steely leader for tough times. The new prime minister has come to the United Nations to argue that in an increasingly...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy