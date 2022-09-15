Read full article on original website
Related
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
SFGate
At UN, Truss aims to show UK can still lead on world stage
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss, a politician often compared to “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher, is presenting herself to the world as a steely leader for tough times. The new prime minister has come to the United Nations to argue that in an increasingly...
SFGate
BAFTA Shifts Film Awards Venue, Opens Entries for 2023, Promises ‘Refreshed Production and Format’
After six years at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the EE BAFTA Film Awards are shifting venue across the city to the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, which also hosts the BAFTA TV and games awards. The venue is located in the heart of London on the River Thames,...
SFGate
Royal Shakespeare Company Sets Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey as Co-Artistic Directors
Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey will be the co-artistic directors of the U.K.’s Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), the Bard-centric troupe based in Stratford-Upon-Avon, from June 2023. Gregory Doran, who served as artistic director for a decade from 2012, decided to step down earlier this year and has taken on...
Comments / 0