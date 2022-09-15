ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Mark Miller, ‘Please Don’t Eat the Daisies’ star, dead at 97

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNjoG_0hwUnZmk00
Mark Miller died on Sept. 9 at the age of 97. Courtesy Everett Collection

“Days of Our Lives” star Mark Miller has passed away at the age of 97.

Miller died in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sept. 9 from natural causes. Actress Penelope Ann Miller confirmed her father’s death on Twitter Wednesday.

“My Papa’s beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022,” her heartfelt tribute began. “He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives.”

“He was funny, fun, & always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad,” the “Chaplin” star, 58, wrote.

Aside from starring in the iconic soap opera from 1975 to 1976, Miller also played the father on the NBC sitcom “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” from 1965 to 1967. He also acted in ’80s movies like “Christmas Mountain” and “Savannah Smiles.”

Miller also tried his hand behind the camera, screenwriting the Keanu Reeves 1995 romance film “A Walk in the Clouds.”

Among his other guest roles, Miller appeared in projects such as “The Millionaire,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “General Hospital” and “I Dream of Jeannie.”

He was born in Houston on Nov. 20, 1924, and later moved to New York to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

One of his classmates was Grace Kelly, with whom he later starred in Noël Coward’s “Private Lives” at the Casino Theatre in Newport, Rhode Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Db6TP_0hwUnZmk00
Miller and Patricia Crowley in 1965’s “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies.”

Another one of Miller’s stage credits was the role of Sandy Lord in “The Philadelphia Story.” The play also starred Sarah Churchill, the daughter of Winston Churchill.

In 1974, Miller wrote, produced and starred in the Sissy Spacek rom-com “Ginger in the Morning,” which included some of her original songs.

The actor was married and divorced twice, with four children and six grandchildren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNLjv_0hwUnZmk00
Miller was an actor, screenwriter and producer.

Fans and celebs flooded social media with tributes, with actor Rob Morrow writing: “So sorry, Penny. Much love to you and the family.”

“So terribly sorry for your loss. I know it’s hard to imagine now, but the hurt does ease and in its place there will be thousands of beautiful memories to share with everyone around you. Wishing you strength, comfort and peace,” one user lamented.

Comedian Michael McKean added: “Oh, Penelope. Sorry to hear this. Love from here.”

