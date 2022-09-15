ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Viola Davis Feared A Heart Attack During 'The Woman King' Training

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBW75_0hwUnW8Z00

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis just added another notch to her belt — by becoming a bonafide action star.

But at times, she thought it might kill her, she told Jimmy Fallon Wednesday on “ The Tonight Show”.

Davis was talking about her role in “ The Woman King ,” a historical epic about the female Agojie warrior squad who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. It required relentless training, she said.

“Let me tell you something,” Davis told Fallon . “I was 56 when I trained to be this warrior ... Five hours a day, hour and a half of weight training, three and a half hours of martial arts, punching, 10.0 on the treadmill.”

“And as I was running on the treadmill, Jimmy,” she continued, “I said, ‘I’m gonna have a damn heart attack.’”

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and filmed in South Africa , “The Woman King” stars Davis as the Agojie leader General Nanisca and John Boyega as tribal King Ghezo, according to AV Club . Davis said the project spent seven years gathering dust before it got off the ground.

“You gotta see it because let me tell you something,” Davis said. “From the very moment the movie opens, you are on a ride.”

Davis told Fallon if anybody ever bothered him, she “can take care of it” with her newfound prowess. “There is nothing like looking at a 250-pound man with a machete coming at you” to sharpen the defenses, she said.

“They yell action and that’s it,” she said. “You are on that man, you have your sword, he has his, and you’ve got to do it. You gotta take care of yourself.”

Watch Viola Davis on “The Tonight Show” below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 5

kevin Devonair
5d ago

I Love Viola Davis but she is too old to be doing all that what I seen from the previews she is a great actress and I wish her all the best in her health we don't need to to lose another great film star.

Reply
4
Related
People

Viola Davis Says She Now Has 'Huge Swagger' Going to Grocery Store Because of Woman King Training

The cast of The Woman King sit down at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the intense training they underwent for the action movie Viola Davis has a newfound swagger since hitting the gym for her new action movie. The Oscar winner stars in The Woman King, for which she underwent rigorous training to portray warriors alongside costars Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and more cast members. At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival Friday,...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Viola Davis Is a Family Woman — Meet Her Daughter and Husband

Viola Davis has certainly left her mark in the Hollywood industry. She plays a cunning college professor with dark motives in How to Get Away with Murder. She put her own spin on former presidential wife Michelle Obama in The First Lady. And now, fans are excited to see her dominate in The Woman King, which is set to be released In theaters on Sep. 16, 2022 (and already has great reviews).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

Viola Davis 'conflicted' as 'Woman King' faces crucial box office battle

Viola Davis said the future of big-budget Black female filmmaking in Hollywood is at stake as her ground-breaking African warrior epic "The Woman King" hits theaters this weekend. With a Black female director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and a majority Black and female cast, it will open in more than 3,000 domestic theaters, with a budget including marketing that reportedly approaches $100 million.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Martial Arts#West African#Av Club
Page Six

Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
CELEBRITIES
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Gabrielle Union And Other Celebs Accused Of Violating California Drought Rules

A list accusing about 2,000 Los Angeles residents of using excessive amounts of water amid an ongoing drought has been released, and it includes a bunch of celebrity names. Documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District reveal that the residents, including Kevin Hart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dwyane Wade and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, were issued “notices of exceedance” stating they surpassed 150 percent of their monthly water budget at last four times since the district issued the new rules to combat the drought at the end of last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

152K+
Followers
8K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy