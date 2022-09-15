Girls Tennis: Reynoldsburg enjoying best season in decades

Among the items hanging from the fences that surround the tennis courts at Reynoldsburg are metal signs displaying the accomplishments of the boys and girls teams.

They haven’t been altered recently, but changes are in the works, and the Raiders hope there will be a need to make additional updates later this fall.

Reynoldsburg's 3-2 victory over Pickerington Central on Sept. 1 gave the girls program its first league championship in 29 years.

The Raiders had a doubles team qualify for district for the first time since 2006 when Olivia Cox and Kareen Meoko advanced last fall, and they’re expected to team up again for the coming postseason.

If Cox and Meoko qualify for state, they’d be the first to do so from the school since Paige Martin and Lauren Tellings made it to a Division I state quarterfinal in 2004.

“The bottom line is that Reynoldsburg is peaking,” coach Les Somogyi said. “These girls are awesome and they’re at the top of their game. All of them are and they (are hoping) to produce. My money is on them that they’ll be able to produce.”

The Raiders, who won six consecutive league championships from 1988-93, went 5-0 to win the OCC-Buckeye Division title.

What followed after the victory over Central was a team party at a restaurant and the need for Somogyi to make sure the sign that lists league titles gets updated.

“It was the first time (we’d won a league title) since 1993, so we were so excited,” Meoko said. “Reynoldsburg and Pickerington Central is kind of a rivalry, and me, Olivia and our third-singles player (Isabella Boskovska) played out of our minds.”

Meoko, a junior, settled in at first singles last season and Cox is at second singles for the second year in a row while Boskovska, a junior, has moved to singles after playing doubles last year.

The Raiders lost their first match Sept. 14, falling 3-1 to Marysville to drop to 10-1 overall.

However, Boskovska played first singles and won her court while Cox and Meoko teamed at first doubles and were winning their match according to Somogyi when it was called due to darkness.

Cox, a senior who has played singles all four of her prep seasons for the Raiders, believes she has found more success by improving the finesse portion of her game.

“I couldn’t predict (our success), but I knew I wanted it,” she said. “It’s my senior and I wanted to come in and make sure I’d do what I had to do. I wanted to make sure I had a good record.

“Mostly I’ve been taking a lot of power away from some of my shots. I like to hit the ball so hard sometimes and sometimes it’s really just unnecessary. I’ve been hitting with more topspin and choosing what I need to hit, which has helped me out this season. Also, I’ve just been keeping myself calm.”

At last year’s sectional, Boskovska teamed with senior Rowan Toole, who has been at first doubles this season with senior Lorelei Dunlap, to reach a quarterfinal.

Cox and Meoko earned a runner-up finish at sectional but lost 6-3, 6-3 in the first round at district to Dublin Coffman’s Emily Yoshino and Lauren Burkett.

Meoko worked a “crazy amount in the summer” in hopes of shoring up her game after she and Cox left the district tournament feeling disappointing.

A strong start this season, both individually and as a team, has helped.

“We started off against some pretty good competition and we’ve been pulling through,” Meoko said. “I’ve learned a lot of things over the past year, like what game plan will work best for me, and I’ve been playing really well since I got all the experience. For me, I’d say I’ve worked on my serve and my backhand and also my slices, just trying to change it up.

“I’ve known (Cox) for a long time and during practices, it’s very fun. We can feed off of each other. (District last year) was pretty motivational. This year when we get to districts, I believe we’ll do really well. We’ll know what to expect.”

