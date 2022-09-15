Robert J. Fuchs, age 76, a long-term resident of Rye, New York, passed away suddenly on September 14, 2022. The son of Joseph A. and Katherine D. Fuchs, lifelong residents of Rye, Bob was a dedicated husband, beloved brother and seemed bigger than life to his many friends. He had an easy-going personality that was welcoming, warm, and genuine. Bob was incredibly empathetic/sympathetic, humble, unpretentious, and had a great sense of humor. Importantly, he was not judgmental, and could be relied upon for sage advice when called upon. He always had time to listen.

RYE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO