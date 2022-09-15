Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Related
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Field Hockey Gives Nanuet Nada
Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey gave Nanuet nada on Monday, winning at home 7-nada (0). “I was happy to give my non starters the opportunity to prove themselves on the field today and they did not disappoint,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. “We have a young team and the more playing time they can get it will prepare us for the remainder of the season.”
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Swimming Flooded by Suffern
Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving was flooded by Suffern on Monday, washed ashore 98-86. But the Garnets still produced a few whitecaps. “Rye Middle School 8th grade diver Kaitlyn Bentley had an amazing dive meet tonight,” said Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving Coach Katie Konopka. “She won the diving competition and qualified for the diving sectional championship meet with her score of 180.00. She also swam breaststroke in the 200 Medley Relay.”
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball Netted in Second Round Of Pelham Tourney
Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball was netted in the second round of its tournament on Saturday at Pelham. “Rye played well today at the Pelham volleyball tournament,” said Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Geri Jones. “We won the first round of playoffs; lost the second round to Our Lady of Lourdes 21-25.”
myrye.com
Girl Power! RHS Has Three National Merit Semifinalists
RHS has three National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists in the 2023 program this year. Julia Cabrera, Cassidy Pagen and Elizabeth Waters are three of over 16,000 nationwide semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The three now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myrye.com
Playland Beach Goes to the Dogs October 8th
Playland Beach goes to the dogs on Saturday, October 8th. Ask any dog owner in Rye and Playland Beach is a favorite dog destination through the winter when dogs and their owners are bouncing off the walls at home. It is an off leash, run them until they are tired, dog destination.
myrye.com
In Memory: Robert J. Fuchs, Age 76
Robert J. Fuchs, age 76, a long-term resident of Rye, New York, passed away suddenly on September 14, 2022. The son of Joseph A. and Katherine D. Fuchs, lifelong residents of Rye, Bob was a dedicated husband, beloved brother and seemed bigger than life to his many friends. He had an easy-going personality that was welcoming, warm, and genuine. Bob was incredibly empathetic/sympathetic, humble, unpretentious, and had a great sense of humor. Importantly, he was not judgmental, and could be relied upon for sage advice when called upon. He always had time to listen.
Comments / 0