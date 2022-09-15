Read full article on original website
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will $200 finally be a reality for DOT?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. A brainchild of Ethereum Co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot is one of the leading blockchains in the world right now. With a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, it is unique in supporting multiple interconnected chains. In fact, one can argue that its interconnected nature has helped the project earn a significant number of users over the last few years.
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
Ethereum Classic: Mapping out the after-effects of >17% 24h loss
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the last two months, Ethereum Classic [ETC] saw a choppy movement as it compressed in the $30-$43 range. After bagging impressive gains in its previous rally, the bears seemed to re-enter the market with the coin losing its $30 baseline support.
Ethereum: Is the Merge nothing more than another “sell-the-news-event”
The Merge has been a success for Ethereum [ETH]. Wait… but that’s not it as ETH has continued to dip despite this release. The continued fall of the token has attracted the attention of analysts across the crypto industry to give their two cents on the matter. Galaxy Digital based researcher Christine Kim has also joined the conversation with her valuable input. In a recent thread, Kim discussed why ETH continues to stand at lower prices since the Merge.
Bitcoin [BTC] may be at the tail end of something, but does this warrant caution too
Bitcoin noted some upside over the last 24 hours following a brief recovery back above $20,000. Investors that have kept a close eye on its performance over the last few weeks may have noticed its confinement within a tight range. However, it might be closer to the tail end of this range, and things are about to get more interesting.
FTX investors should watch out for FTT touching $23-$25 range over the weekend
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The FTX exchange token FTT has been in a downtrend since March. In May, the price formed a descending channel, and a breakout upward has not been seen yet. It is the fourth largest token by market capitalization, and the past week of trading took out a good chunk of said marketcap. The market structure was bearish, although a relatively low-risk buying opportunity could soon present itself.
Ethereum’s short-term support checked, what’s next for ETH now
Ethereum [ETH] just concluded its most important week this year. ETH has unsurprisingly delivered a bearish performance after easing off the merge hype. ETH on 18 September was down by roughly 20% after a brief stint above $1,700. Its $1431 press time price (on 18 September) was the result of post-merge sell pressure, as well as the bearish overall market conditions during the week.
Helium: Binance’s erroneous payouts had these effects on HNT’s performance
Leading crypto exchange Binance, as of 16 September, made a massive blunder that turned out profitable for some users. According to new reports, Binance erroneously paid out about 4.8 million Helium [HNT] tokens to some users. Many of these users took advantage of the situation and sold the alt at a profit.
Why Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] post-merge ‘high’ is wearing off
The transition of the Ethereum network into a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism on 15 September caused some Ethereum-linked assets to record growth. Following the merge, Ethereum Classic saw a boom in mining activity on its network as former miners on the Ethereum mainnet sought new homes. According to data 2miners.com, the...
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $500 a likely target for LINK?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK] was on a bad downtrend until two weeks ago. However, the bullishness of the wider crypto-market had a significant impact on LINK’s price charts. In fact, the downtrend had reversed itself at press time.
DOT may move to double-digits soon thanks to this Polkadot staking protocol
Bifrost finance, a leading parachain on Polkadot [DOT], posted a tweet on 18 September. The tweet stated that Polkadot’s new staking protocol witnessed considerable growth with 121,551 vDOT successfully minted (tokens). And all this just within 30 hours of the launch of vDOT. However, the question remains: Will the...
Cardano holders may have reasons to celebrate even before Vasil rolls out
Now that the hype around the Merge has settled down, it’s time for Cardano [ADA] to take over. The Vasil hardfork is due this month and the entire crypto community is keeping a close watch on the network. Most recently, Input Output Global (IOG) tweeted all the new and...
How did Lido Finance [LDO] do, before and after Ethereum’s Merge
Prior to the Ethereum mainnet Merge, the majority of all Ether (ETH) staked ahead of the transition of the Ethereum network to a proof-of-consensus mechanism was done on Lido Finance. Interestingly, data from Dune Analytics revealed that at press time, with 4,170,811 ETH staked with the liquid staking platform, it...
Assessing whether y00ts will be the one to take Solana NFTs to the moon
Delphi Digital fueled quite the stir recently after it revealed that Solana hit a new ATH of sorts. According to its tweet, Solana recorded NFT volumes of 344k – An ATH that well surpassed its previous all-time high set in May. This big surge may be attributable to the y00ts NFTs.
Dogecoin overtakes Polkadot but will it continue to climb upwards
After securing its place as the second largest POW blockchain, Dogecoin has set its sights on DOT as it managed to win back the tenth place in terms of market capitalization. But the question is- Will the meme coin continue to grow?. Dogecoin had lost its spot as one of...
WazirX announces select stablecoins’ delisting, thanks to…
Popular Indian crypto exchange WazirX has announced that it will initiate an auto conversion of all existing balances of the second largest stablecoin USDC, Pax Dollar (USDP), and True USD (TUSD). Parallel action. In the move that bears an uncanny resemblance to one announced by Binance, WazirX will convert balances...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How high can DOGE moon by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Have your ever heard of a joke that outstayed its welcome? Yeah, you too, right? Well, many would say that the likes of Dogecoin are in the same league too. It started as a joke and well, maybe it still is. However, there are many who would disagree with the same.
Safemoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can SFM climb to $0.38 in 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Safemoon may have the 2991st spot on CoinMarketCap, but this seemingly small crypto is wildly dominant on social media and enjoys popularity among several celebrities. BSC Daily reported last month that SafeMoon was the top BNB Chain project that had captured the most social volume.
Elon Musk is getting ready to unleash an army of humanoid robots. Here's what he wants to use them for
On September 30, Tesla plans to unveil a prototype of Optimus, its humanoid robot.
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is a >2800% hike impossible by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs. Everyone loves memes too. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. Now, Dogecoin...
