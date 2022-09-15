Chaplain Reverend Ronald Lee Ziemer, age 77, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, formerly of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, 2:00 P.M. at Prairie Community Church in Lester Prairie with interment at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by Lester Prairie American Legion Post #463. Memorials are preferred to Ethos Home Healthcare and Hospice in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Lester Prairie.

LESTER PRAIRIE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO