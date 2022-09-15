Read full article on original website
Selma Dose
Selma Dose, age 92, of Arlington, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Sibley Ridgeview Medical Center in Arlington. Funeral services will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Arlington with interment at the Arlington Public Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home in Arlington on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Kolden Funeral Services of Arlington.
Susan C. “Sue” Ide
Susan C. “Sue” Ide, age 74, wife of Wallace, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. A private family memorial service will be at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie. Gathering of family and friends will be at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Lester Prairie.
Two Drivers Injured in McLeod Co Crash
Two drivers were injured in a McLeod County Crash this morning (Monday). The State Patrol says 63-year-old Debra Peters of Winthrop was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Twenty-one-year-old Daymien Sponsel of Green Isle was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Chaplain Reverend Ronald Lee Ziemer
Chaplain Reverend Ronald Lee Ziemer, age 77, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, formerly of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, 2:00 P.M. at Prairie Community Church in Lester Prairie with interment at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by Lester Prairie American Legion Post #463. Memorials are preferred to Ethos Home Healthcare and Hospice in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Lester Prairie.
June Marie (Menzel) Wichelman
June Marie (Menzel) Wichelman, age 84, wife of Marlen, of Norwood Young America, formerly of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home at The Haven at Peace. Village in Norwood Young America. Memorial service will be Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11:00. A.M., at Emanuel Lutheran...
Sibley County Pedestrian Fatal
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Sibley County Saturday night and died from his injuries. The State Patrol says 62-year-old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatamala died at the scene. The Patrol says he was crossing Highway 5 at 4th Avenue Northwest when he was hit by a vehicle...
Six Injured in Stearns County Crash
Five members of one family in one vehicle and another driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township, Southwest of Clearwater.
19-year-old Woman Injured in Carver Co Crash
A 19-year-old from St. Louis Park was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carver County Saturday evening. The State Patrol says Olivia Nelsen was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Nelsen was traveling eastbound on Highway 7 near County Road 10 in...
Name of Driver Released in Fatal Crash Near Belle Plaine
The name of the driver that died in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine Thursday afternoon has been released. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Walker Yahnke of Belle Plaine died at the scene. The Sheriff’s office says they responded the scene about 7 miles southwest of Belle...
