Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey gave Nanuet nada on Monday, winning at home 7-nada (0). “I was happy to give my non starters the opportunity to prove themselves on the field today and they did not disappoint,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. “We have a young team and the more playing time they can get it will prepare us for the remainder of the season.”

NANUET, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO