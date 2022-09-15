ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteet, TX

BoardingArea

Restaurant Review: Guadalupe Brewing Company – New Braunfels, TX

We’ve been on a trend of re-discovering New Braunfels, TX, a place we’ve been visiting for years. There are several reasons why we’ve been trying new locations. Our trips have gotten a bit longer so we have more time to be adventurous. In addition, the area has been expanding rapidly, bringing many new places to try. Finally, our tastes and preferences have matured and so have the places we like to visit.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
townandtourist.com

10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

'It's our passion' | Pick your own pumpkin event happening at George Farms every weekend in October

POTEET, Texas — Fall in Texas means pumpkin patch picking. And there's a family-owned farm in Poteet that is letting people pluck them off the vine. Folks can gain entry to the farm for $10 a person to explore the pumpkin patch, listen to live music, shop with local vendors, get your face painted, taste wine and more. For those who pay $15 a person, they get to pick and take home their pumpkin, as well as jump on the tractor wagon ride.
POTEET, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Four Hill Country Hikes for Fall

This state park is located 9 miles east of Johnson City and offers more than 20 hiking trails of varying lengths, elevation gains and difficulties. It’s a popular camping spot for San Antonio and Austin families and many of the hikers you’ll meet along the trails are overnight campers.
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Atlanta company to build 154 rental townhomes in San Antonio

An Atlanta-based company has begun construction on 154 built-to-rent townhomes, a booming segment of the U.S. property market. RangeWater Real Estate said the homes off Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road in north San Antonio will average 1,600 square feet and include plans with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

