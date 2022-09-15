Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
Comfort Cafe announces opening date for downtown San Antonio food truck
The 'on the go' concept will be arriving soon.
Mighty Oaks BBQ food truck parks flavorful brisket in New Braunfels
It was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.
Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone opens San Antonio store, one of six planned in Texas
The Pennsylvania-based chain is known for its proprietary fried chicken-filled waffle cones.
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In San Antonio
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
Restaurant Review: Guadalupe Brewing Company – New Braunfels, TX
We’ve been on a trend of re-discovering New Braunfels, TX, a place we’ve been visiting for years. There are several reasons why we’ve been trying new locations. Our trips have gotten a bit longer so we have more time to be adventurous. In addition, the area has been expanding rapidly, bringing many new places to try. Finally, our tastes and preferences have matured and so have the places we like to visit.
devinenews.com
New restaurant Beef Say Whaaatnow open downtown offers variety of fresh foods, cooked to order
If you are looking for a great burger or delicious food in downtown Devine now open is BEEF SAY WHAAAT!!! They are located in the red restaurant building at 201 1/2 W. Hondo, Devine across from South Texas Trophies and have an extensive menu using fresh local vegetables. I had the pleasure of interviewing the owners and sampling some foods this week.
townandtourist.com
10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar
The political powerhouses took a two-year break from their public birthday celebration during the pandemic, but now it's back.
KENS 5
'It's our passion' | Pick your own pumpkin event happening at George Farms every weekend in October
POTEET, Texas — Fall in Texas means pumpkin patch picking. And there's a family-owned farm in Poteet that is letting people pluck them off the vine. Folks can gain entry to the farm for $10 a person to explore the pumpkin patch, listen to live music, shop with local vendors, get your face painted, taste wine and more. For those who pay $15 a person, they get to pick and take home their pumpkin, as well as jump on the tractor wagon ride.
Colorful, family-friendly food truck park Rancho 181 has opened on San Antonio's South Side
The park, located near Calaveras Lake, is one of few businesses in the area offering food and adult beverages.
'This has taught me a great deal' | Leticia Van de Putte reflects on Florida crash and subsequent recovery journey
SAN ANTONIO — April 3 started as a beautiful Florida morning for Leticia Van de Putte. Low-70s, no humidity—the perfect conditions for her to take a Sunday walk and pray after returning from a family vacation while awaiting a delayed flight back to San Antonio. "It was an...
Lisa's Mexican Restaurant celebrates 40 years of serving San Antonio
There's a Rosario's connection.
sanantoniomag.com
Four Hill Country Hikes for Fall
This state park is located 9 miles east of Johnson City and offers more than 20 hiking trails of varying lengths, elevation gains and difficulties. It’s a popular camping spot for San Antonio and Austin families and many of the hikers you’ll meet along the trails are overnight campers.
MySanAntonio
Atlanta company to build 154 rental townhomes in San Antonio
An Atlanta-based company has begun construction on 154 built-to-rent townhomes, a booming segment of the U.S. property market. RangeWater Real Estate said the homes off Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road in north San Antonio will average 1,600 square feet and include plans with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The...
No one injured after dozens of bullets hit west-side home in 'targeted' attack
SAN ANTONIO — Police say nobody was injured after a spray of bullets hit a west-side home overnight. Police believe the home was targeted. It happened around 2:28 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Waverly Avenue near N. General McMullen Drive. Police were called out to the location...
KSAT 12
Alpaca pumpkin patch, fall festival opening in Floresville this fall
SAN ANTONIO – A new, furry fall festival is opening in Floresville next month. The Black Barn Alpacas announced that it is opening on Oct. 1 and will host a fall festival every weekend throughout the month. The 16-acre farm in Floresville includes more than 50 alpacas that guests...
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Mobile home left behind in west-side shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Cars are common in shopping center parking lots, but not houses. A mobile home is currently in the Marbach Plaza shopping center off west Military Drive. Nearby business owners said it was left behind a week ago near the Watermill Express after the trailer towing it broke down.
KENS 5
Be Part of a Community | Great Day SA
Be part of a community that has access to helpful programs such as lodges, youth camps, school dances and more! Segment sponsor: Hermann Sons Life.
