ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Daniel Jones expects electric energy from Giants fans in Week 2

By Tyler Henry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZX576_0hwUlDXa00

There has not been much for New York Giants fans to cheer about at MetLife Stadium in recent years. But with the first home game of the 2022 season approaching, there is most certainly some buzz being generated.

With the Brian Daboll era off to a hot start, Giants fans are expected to show up in a big way as the team hopes to improve to 2-0 on Sunday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones expects things to be loud.

“I expect a lot of energy, a lot of juice from the fans and for them to be riled up. And we’re excited to get in front of them and play,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “Like I said, talked about defending our home turf, and that’s what we’re looking forward to doing. I think we all feel that in this locker room, and we’re excited to get out in front of them.”

For fans, they were pleasantly surprised when the Giants beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Coming off that win, which came in comeback upset fashion, optimism has risen.

Nobody can blame the fans for the lack of energy at the stadium in recent years, but these Giants want that to change. They want to bring back a true homefield advantage.

“It means a lot. We need to do a good job this year of bringing back that home field advantage,” defensive captain Leonard Williams said. “It starts with winning, it starts with this weekend and we’re going to try and get that going.”

With the Giants 1-0 for the first time in what feels like forever and the buzz surrounding the new regime, fans have something to be excited about this coming Sunday. The players hope to feed off that energy and reward them with a 2-0 start to the season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most brutal losses in team history on Sunday after allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose to the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an excellent game while the team’s receivers made their presence felt throughout the game. However aside from Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack didn’t have a good performance. Injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards that date back to last year’s preseason have been felt.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady says Mike Evans' 1-game suspension is 'ridiculous'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans came to his quarterback’s defense Sunday, and he’ll be missing next week’s game because of it. Evans was suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wide receiver took issue with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had exchanged heated words with Tom Brady and shoved Leonard Fournette in the face.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Electric Energy#Metlife Stadium#American Football#New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter blasts Colts in lifeless loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) have looked more like a team competing for the top spot in the upcoming draft than one competing for a playoff spot. The lifeless performance of the 2022 Colts continued with a disastrous outing in Duval County, losing 24-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After barely finishing Week 1 with a tie, the Colts arrived with zero fire to correct the issues of the opening week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers climb in USA TODAY power rankings thanks to capable backup QB

Typically when a team loses their starting quarterback in Week 2 it means their season is over. The 49ers have experienced this a couple times in the Kyle Shanahan era, which is part of the reason they kept Jimmy Garoppolo in the building even as they turned the keys to the offense over to Trey Lance. Keeping Garoppolo helped the 49ers secure a win over the Seahawks, and pushed San Francisco back up to No. 11 in the USA TODAY Week 3 power rankings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy