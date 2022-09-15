Daniel Jones expects electric energy from Giants fans in Week 2

There has not been much for New York Giants fans to cheer about at MetLife Stadium in recent years. But with the first home game of the 2022 season approaching, there is most certainly some buzz being generated.

With the Brian Daboll era off to a hot start, Giants fans are expected to show up in a big way as the team hopes to improve to 2-0 on Sunday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones expects things to be loud.

“I expect a lot of energy, a lot of juice from the fans and for them to be riled up. And we’re excited to get in front of them and play,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “Like I said, talked about defending our home turf, and that’s what we’re looking forward to doing. I think we all feel that in this locker room, and we’re excited to get out in front of them.”

For fans, they were pleasantly surprised when the Giants beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Coming off that win, which came in comeback upset fashion, optimism has risen.

Nobody can blame the fans for the lack of energy at the stadium in recent years, but these Giants want that to change. They want to bring back a true homefield advantage.

“It means a lot. We need to do a good job this year of bringing back that home field advantage,” defensive captain Leonard Williams said. “It starts with winning, it starts with this weekend and we’re going to try and get that going.”

With the Giants 1-0 for the first time in what feels like forever and the buzz surrounding the new regime, fans have something to be excited about this coming Sunday. The players hope to feed off that energy and reward them with a 2-0 start to the season.