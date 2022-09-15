Read full article on original website
Shooting suspect arrested near Austin, awaiting extradition to Nueces County
According to CCPD, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a Crime Stoppers Tip, leading them to Joshua Lomas's whereabouts.
Corpus Christi murder suspect awaits transport back to Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement found a murder suspect allegedly involved in a June shooting that left one person dead. Around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, officers were called to the 9800 block of Redbud Drive for a shooting, according to Corpus Christi police. When officers...
47-year-old Victoria resident arrested on Racing charge
VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 8:09 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer observed two vehicles racing in the 8700 block of N. Navarro St. The officer activated their overhead emergency lights to effect a traffic stop. One of the vehicles, a grey Ram 1500, then pulled over while the other, a black Mustang, did not.
CORPUS CHRISTI CRIME STOPPERS CRIME OF THE WEEK
Investigators want your help to discover any new information that will help catch a murder suspect, with this Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Homicide Detectives need your help to locate the individual responsible for the Murder of James Michael Quiroz. Today is the 14th Anniversary and we want to give his family some closure.
Ray HS parents, CCISD police chief react to law enforcement response to Friday's active shooter hoax
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating the latest false call in our area that led to a large law enforcement response outside of Ray High School Friday. Plain and simple, a prank is nothing funny," said concerned parent Dwayne Hamilton as he waited to pick up...
Fiery pipeline explosion near Chapman Ranch and Bishop reported
Firefighters from Annaville Fire Department, Nueces County ESD #1 are on the scene fighting an active fire.
Victoria County Sheriff’s Department Issues Scam Warning
Unfortunately scamming has become a part of life for most of us and here is another one that we need to be aware of in Victoria County. According to a Facebook post by VCSO, reports have been received a report of 'Deputy James Thompson' calling residents about Fail To Appear warrants from the Sherrif's Office main telephone number. Victoria County, Sheriff Marr, warns residents not to pay any fines online or with money cards. We do not have a deputy by that name. Please share this information with loved ones,
BREAKING: 2 Victoria I.S.D. students arrested following threats of ‘shooting up’ a school
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office learned of threats made towards a Victoria I.S.D. campus. The threats indicated that a student was planning on “shooting up” a school. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and School Resource...
Woman arrested by CCPD accused of breaking car, building windows downtown
The CCPD told KRIS 6 News they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a woman causing damage to a building on Shoreline near Whataburger by the Bay.
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio
A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
Victoria resident that fled police with handgun and kilo of meth sent to prison
VICTORIA, TX -- A 32-year-old Victoria man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Daniel Berry pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Berry to serve...
Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
Family honors man who died in Padre Island car crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21 year old man passed away in a car accident a year ago on Whitecap Boulevard. Today, his family hosted an event to celebrate the young man's life. The event, "Colton's Cars for Life Meet and Car Run," was held at Hardknocks Sports Bar...
Multiple arrests made in anti-gambling operation; equipment and cash seized
The search warrants resulted in the arrests of two men and three women on illegal gambling charges.
Call about active shooter at Ray High School was a hoax, city manager says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a large police presence at Ray High School Friday afternoon after reports of an alleged active shooter on campus. Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there was no active shooter and asked parents not to come to campus while they cleared the scene.
BREAKING: 19-year-old victim succumbs to injuries following Cedar Street shooting
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 5:10 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3100 block of Cedar St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. Through preliminary investigation, officers discovered three...
'Mind boggling': Nueces County judges giving harsher punishments for kids that bring guns to school
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Hamlin Middle School student who brought a gun to school appeared in court on Wednesday as authorities continue to let the public know they take all threats against schools very seriously. "When you bring a weapon to school you don't just put yourself in...
Ferguson sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Gabe Cooley
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury opted for the maximum sentence in the case of Billy Ferguson, the man accused of murdering Calallen teen Gabe Cooley in 2020. Following a punishment phase of trial that lasted longer than the trial itself, jurors sentenced Ferguson to life in prison along with a $10,000 fine.
Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near South Padre Island, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a 72-year-old man Monday who was reported overdue near South Padre Island, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 11:22 p.m. Sunday from a concerned spouse reporting her husband left their dock to fish at the entrance of the Arroyo Colorado near Green Island and did not return as scheduled.
Army veteran pleads guilty to stealing $2.1 million of Fort Hood military gear, federal court records show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Army veteran accused of stealing $2.1 million worth of Fort Hood military gear and then having it sold on eBay pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Corpus Christi federal court. Brandon Dominic Brown was arrested last September, along with Army veteran Jessica Elantrell Smith. The...
