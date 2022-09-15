McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski condemned widespread crime in Chicago, the city where the restaurant chain is headquartered, last week, speaking at a lunch at the Economic Club of Chicago. According to Chicago Sun Times, Kempczinski spoke of how much he loves the city, citing its foodie culture, sports teams, and affordable living costs among Chicago's selling points. However, he also commented on the "violent crime," "homelessness issues," and "drug overdoses" that are occurring within the doors of McDonald's restaurants, adding it is harder to attract people who want to work for the company at the corporate level (via CNN).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO