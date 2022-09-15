Read full article on original website
Hulu's "The Bear" has been the talk of the internet since it came out. The show features a chef named Carmy (played by the dreamy-yet-intense Jeremy Allen White) struggling to earn the respect of the employees of a Chicago Italian beef sandwich restaurant he inherits from his family. It has been praised by some, including Bobby Flay, for its accuracy in depicting the restaurant industry, to the point that some find it triggering to watch.
McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski condemned widespread crime in Chicago, the city where the restaurant chain is headquartered, last week, speaking at a lunch at the Economic Club of Chicago. According to Chicago Sun Times, Kempczinski spoke of how much he loves the city, citing its foodie culture, sports teams, and affordable living costs among Chicago's selling points. However, he also commented on the "violent crime," "homelessness issues," and "drug overdoses" that are occurring within the doors of McDonald's restaurants, adding it is harder to attract people who want to work for the company at the corporate level (via CNN).
