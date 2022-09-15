ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard Williams says Giants won't buy into the newfound hype

By Tyler Henry
 5 days ago
Fresh off their dramatic comeback win in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants have found themselves in unfamiliar territory — they have a winning record for the first time since 2016.

With the team entering Week 2 as home favorites and feeling confident after the opening week upset, it’s important that Big Blue keeps the pedal to the metal and doesn’t overlook the Carolina Panthers.

Giants defense captain Leonard Williams doesn’t anticipate that being a problem.

“Just go back to the process,” Williams told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s something that we’ve been harping on since we’ve been in the building, since OTAs. That’s something that (Brian Daboll) and the players have all bought into — that it’s not really the results, it’s the process.

“I think we know as a team that although we got the win and we’re happy and excited to start the season off fast, we won by one point. There’s a lot of stuff that we have to clean up, and there’s a lot of things that we are going to have to do to continue to win, and we’re not going to buy into the hype and all that type of things.”

Despite the growing confidence, the Giants have a lot of work still to be done. After more than a decade of losing (save for one hiccup in 2016), they realize things can shift in a negative direction quickly.

