Free Electric Scooter Trainings and Safety Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November

Per Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in which one person was killed early this morning in Montgomery County. Shortly after 3:35 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to northbound Interstate-270 south of Montrose Road, where two separate, but related crashes occurred. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on I-270 when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota before both vehicles came to a stop on the interstate. The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO