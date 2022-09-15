Free Electric Scooter Trainings and Safety Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November

Read full article on original website
Town of Kensington Releases Connecticut Avenue Corridor Pedestrian and Bicycling Access and Safety Study
Per MCDOT: The Town of Kensington has released a pedestrian and bicycling access and safety study for a portion of Connecticut Avenue. The Connecticut Avenue Corridor Pedestrian and Bicycling Access and Safety Study gives three alternatives for the layout of Connecticut Avenue and identifies additional safety and connectivity improvements for the surrounding area. The study will be used in the creation of the Town’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Priority Area (BPPA) Plan.
Virtual Public Hearing on the Proposed Abandonment of a Public Alley off Bayard Boulevard in Bethesda to be Held on Wednesday, Sept. 21
Per MCDOT: On Wednesday, Sept. 21 starting at 1 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed abandonment of a public alley on the basis that there is no current or anticipated future public use. The public will have an opportunity to present oral or written testimony.
Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation to Establish Registration and Operating Requirements for Electric Scooters, Including the Use of Helmets and Reflectors
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz. Bill 36-21, sponsored by Councilmember Katz and Council President Albornoz, will create safer streets for e-scooter riders and pedestrians. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to...
Brookeville Road Closure Extended Into November
On September 19, the Maryland State Highway Administration announced that the current closure of Brookeville Road, between Georgia Avenue (MD-97) ,and Grayheaven Manor Road, has been extended through late November. According to the State Highway Administration, the newly–extended duration of the Brookeville Road closure will allow contractors to efficiently complete Brookeville Bypass construction tasks.
Small, Minority and Women-Owned Companies in MoCo Eligible for Funding
Per MCEDC: The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) has officially begun accepting applications for commercial loans from the new Accelerating Community Excellence (ACE) Loan Fund, a state of Maryland-funded program that provides loans to small, minority and women-owned companies. MCEDC is the ninth fund manager in the Maryland Small, Minority and Women-Owned Business Program, also known as the Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) Program.
“Alexa” Alerts Family of Fire in Colesville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a garage fire that extended into a home on the 12600 block of Davan Drive in Colesville on Monday morning around 1:45am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, sleeping residents were alerted to smoke in the home by their “Alexa”. Upon awakening, they tracked smoke to the attached garage and attempted to enter to investigate, but were pushed back by smoke and heat.
MCFRS Respond to Apartment Fire in Rockville; Dozens of Families Likely to be Displaced
UPDATED: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the North Creek Place Apartments on Baltimore Road in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, first arriving firefighters encountered fire conditions in the rear of the building on the second floor, which extended to third floor.
Community invited to Presentation of Recommendations on the Great Seneca Plan Area by Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel on September 21
The Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel (ULI TAP) will present recommendations on opportunities to retain, attract, and grow the life sciences industry in Montgomery County’s Life Sciences Center. Montgomery County Planning Department pursued a Technical Assistance Panel (TAP) through ULI Washington to inform the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting...
Montgomery County Public Libraries Releases New Strategic Plan
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) has unveiled a new strategic plan effective Fiscal Year 2023 through Fiscal Year 2026. The new strategic plan defines MCPL’s core mission, values and community-centered vision for increasing equity in access and opportunity while identifying goal areas that will be the main focus over the next three years.
Concept3D Acquires Silver Spring’s Localist to Deliver Elevated Online Experiences for Universities
Today, Concept3D, the leader in location-driven virtual experiences, announced the acquisition of Silver Spring’s Localist (8484 Georgia Ave #675), the leading event calendar platform for higher education communities. With the platform integration, universities will have the ability to create an elevated, university-branded experience for student events, interactive mapping, virtual tours, and more within one, centralized platform.
Four Juveniles, One Adult Charged After Friday Night’s Fights at Gaithersburg High School
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after fights broke out at Friday night’s football game (Northwest at Gaithersburg) at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Boulevard). According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “as a result of fights on Friday night, Gaithersburg officers charged four juveniles with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown, MD with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order. The charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.
Takoma Park Elementary School Evacuated After Report of Odor and Haze on Monday Afternoon
Takoma Park Elementary School, located at 7511 Holly Avenue in Takoma Park, was evacuated after a report of odor and haze that followed a “boiler noise”, which has been explained as likely stemming from an outdoor transformer issue, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. All students and staff were evacuated and accounted for and there were no injuries sustained due to the incident. The school will send a Connect-ED message to the community after the school day ends.
Ross’s ‘dd’s DISCOUNTS’ is Coming to Gaithersburg
Dd’s Discount is coming to 18236 Contour Rd in the Montgomery Village Plaza shopping center, according to mfi Realty. The store will be located in the former space of Marshall’s, which relocated to Gaithersburg Square last year. dd’s is owned and operated by Ross Stores, Inc and items for sale at its locations are similar to those found in other discount retailers. This will be the first dd’s location in Montgomery County. No opening date has been announced.
Montgomery County Council Meets on Sept. 20 for Briefings About the County’s Vision Zero Action Plan and Thrive Montgomery 2050
The Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Council President Albornoz, Councilmember Jawando and County Executive Elrich, will recognize National Preparedness Month. The second, presented by Councilmember Jawando, will recognize National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
California Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm Following Traffic Stop
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Community Action Team have arrested 30-year-old Walter Prince, of Sherman Oaks, CA, for illegally possessing a Glock 9mm handgun and several rounds of ammunition. On Friday, September 16, 2022, at approximately...
Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County Sunday Morning
Per Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in which one person was killed early this morning in Montgomery County. Shortly after 3:35 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to northbound Interstate-270 south of Montrose Road, where two separate, but related crashes occurred. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on I-270 when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota before both vehicles came to a stop on the interstate. The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash.
Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford Celebrate Opening of Marriott International’s New Global Headquarters in Bethesda
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland and...
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Charge Florida Man In 2006 Frederick County Cold Case Homicide
(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators charged a Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman found on Interstate 70 in Frederick County. The accused is identified as Garry Artman, 64 of White Springs, Florida. Artman is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. Artman is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan after being arrested and charged in connection with a 1996 cold case involving the death of a Michigan woman.
First 100 Guests to Receive Free ‘Original Pancake Bowls’ at Flip’d Opening Tuesday Morning
Earlier this month we let you know that Flip’d by IHOP will be opening on Tuesday, September 20. The company has announced that the first 100 guests in line, when the store opens at 6am, will receive a free ‘Original Pancake Bowl’. This will be the third Flip’d location in the country (located at the old Asian Bistro Cafe spot at 8537 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring) between Panera and Red Lobster).
