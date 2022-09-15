SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed parents laid siege to a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting. “Our department and San Antonio Police Department established there was no shooting, but then we had to do a methodical search room by room with our strike teams,” said Chief Johnny Reyes of the San Antonio Independent School District police. “We went to the place where they said the shooting had occurred and we were able to quickly establish that no shooting had happened.” Instead, some students were found to have had an altercation, but they denied having or displaying a weapon at any point, Reyes said.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 MINUTES AGO