McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
Phramalive.com
COVID-19 variants potential factor in mixed Virios fibromyalgia results
Virios Therapeutics announced Monday its lead asset IMC-1 fell short of its primary endpoint in the Phase IIb FORTRESS study in patients with fibromyalgia. The data, presented in an investor call, showed that self-reported pain scores remained statistically comparable between the oral IMC-1 and placebo after 14 weeks of intervention.
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
scitechdaily.com
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
AOL Corp
Cancer Cases Are Increasing in People Under 50, Study Finds
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." A new study shows an increase in cancer in people under 50 years old. Stomach, multiple myeloma, and pancreatic cancers are among those on the rise. A person’s diet, lifestyle, weight, environmental exposures, and...
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 specific T cell and humoral immune responses upon vaccination with BNT162b2: a 9Â months longitudinal study
The humoral and cellular immune responses against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) upon theÂ coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination remain to be clarified. Hence, we aimed to investigate the long-term chronological changes in SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG antibody, neutralizing antibody, and T cell responses during and after receiving the BNT162b2 vaccine. We performed serological, neutralization, and T cell assays among 100 hospital workers aged 22"“73Â years who received the vaccine. We conducted seven surveys up to 8Â months after the second vaccination dose. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-specific IgG (IgG-S) titers and T cell responses increased significantly following the first vaccination dose. The highest titers were observed on day 29 and decreased gradually until the end of the follow-up period. There was no correlation between IgG-S and T cell responses. Notably, T cell responses were detected on day 15, earlier than the onset of neutralizing activity. This study demonstrated that both IgG-S and T cell responses were detected before acquiring sufficient levels of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies. These immune responses are sustained for approximately 6 to 10Â weeks but not for 7Â months or later following the second vaccination, indicating the need for the booster dose (i.e., third vaccination).
MedicalXpress
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
News-Medical.net
More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, data shows
More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, according to 2017-2019 data from Maternal Mortality Review Committees (MMRCs), which are representatives of diverse clinical and non-clinical backgrounds who review the circumstances around pregnancy-related deaths to identify recommendations to prevent future deaths. Information from MMRCs in 36 U.S. states on leading causes of death by race and ethnicity can be used to prioritize interventions that can save lives and reduce health disparities.
healio.com
More frequent asthma exacerbations associated with rapid, long-term lung function decline
In a large study of people with asthma in the United Kingdom followed for up to 60 years, more frequent asthma exacerbations were associated with a faster decline in lung function, according to data published in Thorax. “Our study provides the most robust estimate of year-on-year loss of lung function...
healio.com
Insertable cardiac monitor cleared by FDA for children aged more than 2 years
Medtronic announced its insertable cardiac monitor received FDA 510(k) clearance for use in pediatric patients aged more than 2 years with arrhythmias requiring long-term, continuous monitoring. The insertable cardiac monitoring system (LINQ II) is a small, wireless monitor for patients with arrhythmias who experience symptoms including dizziness, palpitations, syncope and...
Nature.com
Severity of COVID-19 cases in the months of predominance of the Alpha and Delta variants
New SARS-CoV-2 may pose problems in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic for public health. We aimed to assess and compare the symptoms and severity of cases due to the Alpha and Delta variant dominance periods, taking into account the effect of COVID-19 vaccination. A prospective epidemiological study of SARS-CoV-2 in Lleida was made to determine differences between Alpha and Delta variants periods. We assessed symptoms, specific comorbidities, sociodemographic information and vaccination status. Bivariate and logistic regression analyses were used to estimate the adjusted odds ratio (aOR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) to investigate the relationship between symptoms and severity and the variants. Alpha variant period compared to the Delta showed an increased risk of ICU admission (aOR 2.0; 95% CI 1.2"“2.3) and death (aOR 2.6; 95% CI 1.8"“3.9) and cases were associated with people aged"‰>"‰85Â years (aOR 2.1; 95% CI 1.7"“2.6) and partially vaccinated (aOR 5.6; 95% CI 3.2"“9.9) and unvaccinated people (aOR 27.8; 95% CI 19.7"“40.5). Fever, cough and vomiting were significantly associated with the Alpha variant compared to the Delta (aOR 1.6 (95% CI 1.5"“1.7), 2.0 (95% CI 1.9"“2.2) and 2.5 (95% CI 2.2"“2.9, respectively). Our results show that the severity and profile of clinical symptoms varied according to the variant. The risk of ICU admission and death was higher in the Alpha period compared to the Delta as it affected the elderly and cases were less vaccinated.
ajmc.com
Potential for Precision Medicine Approach in PAH Explored in New Study
This new study of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) among women examined the in-common symptoms of different disease phenotypes to see where they overlap and ultimately to define the “symptome” according to symptom cluster and characteristics. The ability to predict worsening symptoms and disease outcomes in the pulmonary arterial...
Nature.com
Diagnostic accuracy and safety of CT-guided percutaneous lung biopsy with a coaxial cutting needle for the diagnosis of lung cancer in patients with UIP pattern
This study aimed to assess the diagnostic accuracy and safety of CT-guided percutaneous core needle biopsy (PCNB) with a coaxial needle for the diagnosis of lung cancer in patients with an usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) pattern of interstitial lung disease. This study included 70 patients with UIP and suspected to have lung cancer. CT-guided PCNB was performed using a 20-gauge coaxial cutting needle. The diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and percentage of nondiagnostic results for PCNB were determined in comparison with the final diagnosis. PCNB-related complications were evaluated. Additionally, the risk factors for nondiagnostic results and pneumothorax were analyzed. The overall diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity were 85.7%, 85.5%, and 87.5%, respectively. The percentage of nondiagnostic results was 18.6% (13/70). Two or less biopsy sampling was a risk factor for nondiagnostic results (p"‰="‰0.003). The overall complication rate was 35.7% (25/70), and pneumothorax developed in 22 patients (31.4%). A long transpulmonary needle path was a risk factor for the development of pneumothorax (p"‰="‰0.007). CT-guided PCNB using a coaxial needle is an effective method with reasonable accuracy and an acceptable complication rate for the diagnosis of lung cancer, even in patients with UIP.
drugtopics.com
Rukobia Works for Some AIDS Patients, According to New Research
ViiV Healthcare reports long-term positive results for its drug, Rukobia (fostemsavir). Antiretroviral (ARV) medicines have significantly decreased mortality over the past 30 years, but treatment failure remains a concern, especially for heavily treatment-experienced people living with multidrug resistant HIV. ViiV Healthcare has publicized positive long-term results from its phase 3...
targetedonc.com
OVATION 2 Study Reaches Full Enrollment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Celsion Corporation announced it had reached enrollment of 110 patients for the OVATION 2 trial of GEN-1 plus neoadjuvant chemotherapy for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. A phase 1/2 study of gene-mediated immunotherapy plus neoadjuvant chemotherapy completed its targeted enrollment of 110 patients with advanced ovarian cancer, according to a...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab Yields Lasting Anti-Tumor Activity in MSI-H, dMMR Advanced Endometrial Cancer
Long-term follow-up from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 trial showed enduring anti-tumor activity when pembrolizumab was used to treat patients with microsatellite instability–high/mismatch repair deficient advanced endometrial cancer. Sustained anti-tumor activity was observed when patients with microsatellite instability–high (MSI-H)/mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) advanced endometrial cancer, who experienced progressive disease following...
