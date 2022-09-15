Auburn’s talented backs, Penn State’s QB competition, taking aim at the Tigers’ secondary: Blue-White Breakdown

Read full article on original website
Penn State’s James Franklin on Brenton Strange’s rise, the Lions’ new defensive look, more Tuesday takeaways
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s offense has earned the spotlight after what the Nittany Lions did to Auburn last Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. James Franklin’s 3-0 team generated 245 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in a 41-12 triumph. PSU’s offensive line had a major say in the outcome. The maligned unit also didn’t allow a sack.
James Franklin: Penn State’s Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen ‘thriving’ amid success, attention
As Penn State-Auburn came to a close, Brad Nessler bid farewell and the CBS theme song played over Saturday’s highlights. Behind the graphic that read the final score, a slow-mo video of freshman running back Kaytron Allen being lifted in the air by offensive tackle Olu Fashanu became the lasting image of Penn State’s 41-12 win.
How to get last-minute tickets to Penn State vs. Central Michigan football game (9/24/22)
The Penn State University Nittany Lions football team is 3-0 going into its next game on Saturday, Sept. 24, against Central Michigan. Penn State beat Auburn last Saturday in Alabama, 41-12. The Nittany Lions previously beat Purdue and Ohio. Game time is noon at home in Beaver Stadium. If you...
Penn State fans take over Jordan-Hare Stadium after 41-12 win over Auburn; Faces in the crowd
Penn State fans were loud and proud in the waning moments of their team’s 41-12 blowout win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday. With the game out of hand, most Tiger fans left leaving the PSU Blue Band and a boisterous group of supporters cheering, singing the alma mater, and celebrating their statement win over the SEC opponent.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 41-12 win at Auburn
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 41-12 win at Auburn. 1. Manny Diaz has been creative and adaptable against two very different offenses in the Lions’ road wins.
Penn State ran through Auburn like it was some Big Ten also-ran | Jones
AUBURN, Ala. – “Frankly, I didn’t see him.”. That was Sean Clifford speaking afterward about an Auburn linebacker named Owen Pappoe who lined him up and hit him like a locomotive hits a negligent vehicle that drifts onto the tracks. It looked that violent.
State College tops Central Dauphin 4-2 in evenly-distributed attack
State College had no road woes on Tuesday, as the Little Lions came out hot in an away victory over Central Dauphin in field hockey. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thanks to four goals by four different girls, the Little Lions were able...
Carlisle field hockey’s two fourth-quarter goals lift Herd over Cedar Cliff
Tuesday’s field hockey matchup between Carlisle and Cedar Cliff kept teetering back-and-forth. But thanks to a big final quarter, it was the Herd that came up on top. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Goals in the fourth by Calyn Klements and Sarah...
Palmyra, Lower Dauphin field hockey scrap to tie
Lower Dauphin and Palmyra are two of the top field hockey programs in the Mid-Penn, and that showed Monday as they scrapped to a 0-0 tie.
Middletown volleyball bests Boiling Springs in straight sets
The Middletown volleyball team was able to do something only one other school has done so far this year: beat Boiling Springs. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But the Blue Raiders did it with relative ease, defeating the Bubblers in straight sets 25-16,...
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Milton Hershey sweeps East Pennsboro in cross country meet
It was a nice afternoon for the Milton Hershey cross country program, as the Spartans boys and girls both picked up victories over East Pennsboro on Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. On the girls’ side, Milton Hershey won 19-38, with the Spartans’...
Waynesboro volleyball tops West Perry in straight sets
Waynesboro was able to pick up a nice Mid-Penn Colonial win on Tuesday evening, as the Maidens volleyball team topped West Perry in straight sets (25-13, 25-15, 25-13). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The win was Waynesboro’s second win of the year, while...
Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker sued by injured Utah player’s family
Update: Injured Little League baseball player goes home but has ‘very long road ahead,’ family says. The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15, fracturing his skull.
Bucknell resuming indoor masking mandate due to rising COVID-19 risk
LEWISBURG – The indoor masking mandate has returned to Bucknell University because Union County’s risk assessment for COVID-19 has been rated high by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That high transmission rating automatically kicked in the university’s COVID-19 policies for the fall semester that require at...
CrossFit affiliated gym opens in Cumberland County
A new fitness center has opened in Lower Allen Township. Steel Lotus Fitness Company opened earlier this summer at 75 Utley Drive, Suite 109.
Cumberland County opens new forensic lab
Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic lab. A new technology allows the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory to see fingerprints on cloth meterial, with this face demonstration, in Carlisle, Pa., Sep. 20, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 11 / 25. Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open in Cumberland County with modern take on a classic cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes is bringing a dessert stop to the Harrisburg region. By spring, franchise owner Karyn Reber-Hummer will open one of the shops at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township near Trader Joe’s. The former Agora Cyber Charter School administrator said she became hooked on Nothing Bundt Cakes when she visited one of the stores in Philadelphia.
Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location
Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
