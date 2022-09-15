ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Auburn’s talented backs, Penn State’s QB competition, taking aim at the Tigers’ secondary: Blue-White Breakdown

By Bob Flounders
 5 days ago
Penn State’s James Franklin on Brenton Strange’s rise, the Lions’ new defensive look, more Tuesday takeaways

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s offense has earned the spotlight after what the Nittany Lions did to Auburn last Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. James Franklin’s 3-0 team generated 245 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in a 41-12 triumph. PSU’s offensive line had a major say in the outcome. The maligned unit also didn’t allow a sack.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
Milton Hershey sweeps East Pennsboro in cross country meet

It was a nice afternoon for the Milton Hershey cross country program, as the Spartans boys and girls both picked up victories over East Pennsboro on Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. On the girls’ side, Milton Hershey won 19-38, with the Spartans’...
Waynesboro volleyball tops West Perry in straight sets

Waynesboro was able to pick up a nice Mid-Penn Colonial win on Tuesday evening, as the Maidens volleyball team topped West Perry in straight sets (25-13, 25-15, 25-13). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The win was Waynesboro’s second win of the year, while...
Cumberland County opens new forensic lab

Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic lab. A new technology allows the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory to see fingerprints on cloth meterial, with this face demonstration, in Carlisle, Pa., Sep. 20, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 11 / 25. Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic...
Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location

Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
