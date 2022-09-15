Auburn’s talented backs, Penn State’s QB competition, taking aim at the Tigers’ secondary: Blue-White Breakdown

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO