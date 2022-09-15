ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

How to watch FAU vs. Purdue in Week 4

Purdue is looking for a bounce back game this week. After 3 quarters of a defensive slug fest, both offenses found their game in the 4th. Of course, after Purdue took the lead with 51 seconds left, crap hit the fan. But, it is a great week to be a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

What is the Outlook for Purdue Football Now?

How do you solve a problem like Maria ermm uhh undisciplined football? This isn’t the first game that Purdue has lost because of STUPID, and I cannot repeat this enough, STUPID penalties. It’s becoming a bit of a thing here under Jeff Brohm. What does this mean? Is it a reflection of the man himself who has been known to have the occasional outburst on the sideline? These types of problems always fall on the coaches and they must find a way to fix this. Can they do it?
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 3: Syracuse Recap

Kory says it best in the beginning of this week’s wrap-up edition of the Behind the Rails podcast: That game pissed us off. Saturday was a frustrating loss at Syracuse that Purdue gave away in pretty much every sense of the word. The Boilers basically handed over 21 points on turnovers and dumb penalties, and did itself no favors with other big mistakes. Kory and Travis talk about all this, including:
SYRACUSE, NY
hammerandrails.com

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29: In Tweets

It is now officially a frustrating season. While Purdue did what it needed to do against Indiana State, but in losses to Penn State and now Syracuse the Boilers have absolutely shot themselves in the foot multiple times. Against Penn State it was very poor tackling. Today Purdue had an extra point blocked, it missed a two-point conversion while giving another up. It missed a field goal. It threw a pick 6. It melted down with ridiculously dumb penalties that essentially handed the Orange 14 points today because they either kept drives alive or, like at the end, set up a much shorter field.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Syracuse.com

Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Exponent

Two more online scams reported Wednesday

Following a recent string of online scams victimizing students and West Lafayette community members, two more people reported being swindled this month. A Purdue employee was reportedly scammed out of about $500 after he was persuaded to purchase a gift card online and send it to a scammer, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said. The employee told police that he thought the scammer was someone in the same Purdue department as him, but he couldn’t verify the email after he sent the gift card information.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
DANVILLE, IL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

No more Brady Checks in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — There’s been a change in the pistol permit process in Wayne County, outside of the new state laws that took effect on Sept. 1 of this year. Up until now, a background check would have to be completed, every five years, in order for a simple amendment to be applied to a pistol permit. Such amendments included name or address changes, and disposal of weapons. In Wayne County, one could not make a handgun purchase unless he/she had a current five-year background check on file.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

CNB announces retirement of Steve Martin and hiring of Ginny Ryan

After more than 44 years as a member of the Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) family, effective December 31, 2022, Steve Martin will be retiring from his position as Senior Vice President, Community Affairs Director. Steve has had a long career at CNB, including leading its Human Resource efforts; managing Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations; supporting its Community Reinvestment efforts; and most recently leading its Community Affairs initiatives.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
nypressnews.com

2 separate Auburn hit-and-run accidents leave 2 dead

Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes nearly 30 minutes apart Thursday night in Auburn. Auburn Police (APD) said it started around 8:40 p.m. when they received reports of a person walking onto Auburn Way North near 45th Street. “We had reports of a pedestrian walking into the road...
AUBURN, NY
waynetimes.com

Three women sleep as two toddlers walked the streets

State Police out of Wolcott received a report of a five year-old boy and three year-old girl walking down the street alone in the Village of Wolcott on Saturday (9/10). The children were gone for between 45 minutes and an hour before being discovered. Following an investigation, three women residing...
WOLCOTT, NY
wbiw.com

Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth

WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
DANVILLE, IL

