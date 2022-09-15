Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hammerandrails.com
How to watch FAU vs. Purdue in Week 4
Purdue is looking for a bounce back game this week. After 3 quarters of a defensive slug fest, both offenses found their game in the 4th. Of course, after Purdue took the lead with 51 seconds left, crap hit the fan. But, it is a great week to be a...
hammerandrails.com
What is the Outlook for Purdue Football Now?
How do you solve a problem like Maria ermm uhh undisciplined football? This isn’t the first game that Purdue has lost because of STUPID, and I cannot repeat this enough, STUPID penalties. It’s becoming a bit of a thing here under Jeff Brohm. What does this mean? Is it a reflection of the man himself who has been known to have the occasional outburst on the sideline? These types of problems always fall on the coaches and they must find a way to fix this. Can they do it?
hammerandrails.com
Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 3: Syracuse Recap
Kory says it best in the beginning of this week’s wrap-up edition of the Behind the Rails podcast: That game pissed us off. Saturday was a frustrating loss at Syracuse that Purdue gave away in pretty much every sense of the word. The Boilers basically handed over 21 points on turnovers and dumb penalties, and did itself no favors with other big mistakes. Kory and Travis talk about all this, including:
hammerandrails.com
Syracuse 32, Purdue 29: In Tweets
It is now officially a frustrating season. While Purdue did what it needed to do against Indiana State, but in losses to Penn State and now Syracuse the Boilers have absolutely shot themselves in the foot multiple times. Against Penn State it was very poor tackling. Today Purdue had an extra point blocked, it missed a two-point conversion while giving another up. It missed a field goal. It threw a pick 6. It melted down with ridiculously dumb penalties that essentially handed the Orange 14 points today because they either kept drives alive or, like at the end, set up a much shorter field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
Two more online scams reported Wednesday
Following a recent string of online scams victimizing students and West Lafayette community members, two more people reported being swindled this month. A Purdue employee was reportedly scammed out of about $500 after he was persuaded to purchase a gift card online and send it to a scammer, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said. The employee told police that he thought the scammer was someone in the same Purdue department as him, but he couldn’t verify the email after he sent the gift card information.
Bystanders talked with, held onto woman on edge of I-81 overpass, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — As a woman stood near the edge of an overpass on Interstate 81 Saturday, others attempted to talk her down and held onto the woman in distress, a bystander and firefighters said. Multiple 911 callers reported the woman was about to jump from the Hiawatha Boulevard...
Pond Street neighbor facing other challenges after building demolition
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kristina Greer lived in an apartment on Pond Street for two and a half years. In August, a building collapsed a few doors down and forced her out. “Codes came in to condemn my house, boarded up my window, excuse my doors, gave me five minutes to get my dog, my […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
Why Did These 3 Indiana Restaurants Close After Appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?
Guy Fieri has been filming episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives since 2007. The Food Network show is now in its 36th season. That is a lot of restaurants featured, a lot of plates sampled, and a lot of pressure on chefs. Some call it the curse of Diners, Drive-Ins,...
Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
Oakwood Mayor resigns
Village of Oakwood Trustee, Doit Roberts, confirmed members received the mayor's resignation letter at Monday’s meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
WHEC TV-10
No more Brady Checks in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — There’s been a change in the pistol permit process in Wayne County, outside of the new state laws that took effect on Sept. 1 of this year. Up until now, a background check would have to be completed, every five years, in order for a simple amendment to be applied to a pistol permit. Such amendments included name or address changes, and disposal of weapons. In Wayne County, one could not make a handgun purchase unless he/she had a current five-year background check on file.
westsidenewsny.com
CNB announces retirement of Steve Martin and hiring of Ginny Ryan
After more than 44 years as a member of the Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) family, effective December 31, 2022, Steve Martin will be retiring from his position as Senior Vice President, Community Affairs Director. Steve has had a long career at CNB, including leading its Human Resource efforts; managing Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations; supporting its Community Reinvestment efforts; and most recently leading its Community Affairs initiatives.
17-year-old arrested for murder in East End bar district
RPD Major Crimes Unit ultimately identified Anthony Grimes as the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday in Auburn, N.Y.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
nypressnews.com
2 separate Auburn hit-and-run accidents leave 2 dead
Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes nearly 30 minutes apart Thursday night in Auburn. Auburn Police (APD) said it started around 8:40 p.m. when they received reports of a person walking onto Auburn Way North near 45th Street. “We had reports of a pedestrian walking into the road...
waynetimes.com
Three women sleep as two toddlers walked the streets
State Police out of Wolcott received a report of a five year-old boy and three year-old girl walking down the street alone in the Village of Wolcott on Saturday (9/10). The children were gone for between 45 minutes and an hour before being discovered. Following an investigation, three women residing...
wbiw.com
Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth
WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
Comments / 1