Read full article on original website
Related
wrcr.com
Rockland County Looks to Combat Escalating Energy Rates
You likely will see your electric bill going up. That’s the warning from Orange and Rockland Utilities, which is warning customers that market prices for electricity and natural gas are expected to be substantially higher this fall and winter. Spokesman Mike Donovan says customers across the Northeast are in the same boat, as increases in the market cost of natural gas are affecting market costs of electricity…
wrcr.com
19th Century Piermont Firefighter Honored as First Line-of-Duty Fatality in Rockland
A memorial plaque and monument were unveiled in a ceremony Saturday in Piermont honoring a man who is believed to be the first Rockland volunteer firefighter to die in the line of duty. Thomas Pomplin was born in 1826 and was a member of the Empire Hose Company Number One in Piermont. It was discovered that he died fighting a fire at a Nyack factory in July 1854. Former Piermont Fire Chief Daniel Goswick Senior told those gathered for the memorial’s unveiling that Pomplin, a Black man, helped bring firefighting equipment with his colleagues from Piermont three miles away to Nyack, and assisted in the firefighting efforts…
Comments / 0