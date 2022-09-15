A memorial plaque and monument were unveiled in a ceremony Saturday in Piermont honoring a man who is believed to be the first Rockland volunteer firefighter to die in the line of duty. Thomas Pomplin was born in 1826 and was a member of the Empire Hose Company Number One in Piermont. It was discovered that he died fighting a fire at a Nyack factory in July 1854. Former Piermont Fire Chief Daniel Goswick Senior told those gathered for the memorial’s unveiling that Pomplin, a Black man, helped bring firefighting equipment with his colleagues from Piermont three miles away to Nyack, and assisted in the firefighting efforts…

PIERMONT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO