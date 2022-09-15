Read full article on original website
Which US States Have The Most EV Charging Infrastructure Per Car?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Kia To Build EVs In The US From 2024, Per Reports
According to various South Korean media outlets, Kia has plans to start producing electric vehicles in the US. The automaker aims to begin making EVs on our shores in 2024. The goal is for Kia's EVs to be eligible for the new US federal EV tax credit that's coming as part of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.
Ford F-150 Lightning Beats Rivian R1T Real-World Range & Efficiency
Edmunds recently tested the Ford F-150 Lightning's range and efficiency compared to that of the Rivian R1T. Aside from the expensive GMC Hummer EV, these are the only two fully electric pickup trucks available on our shores, so they're being compared extensively. As we've explained time and time again, the...
Nissan Exec Says Nearly All LEAF EV Batteries Are Still In Cars
Tesla Giga Shanghai Production Capacity Updates Are Complete
We've published several recent stories about Tesla's production upgrades at its factory in Shanghai, China. The company has been working to significantly speed up Model 3 and Model Y production out of the area. This makes sense since Giga Shanghai not only serves as a local factory, but also as Tesla's primary export hub.
