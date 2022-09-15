Read full article on original website
Report: Alabama OC Bill O’Brien on Nebraska’s ‘wish list’
The college coaching carousel is slowly turning its gears just three weeks into the 2022-23 season. After Auburn’s Bryan Harsin was tied to Arizona State, a Tuesday report brought an Alabama coach’s name into the fold for another historic program. Bill O’Brien, in his second year as offensive...
Saban updates status of Alabama football’s Khyree Jackson and JoJo Earle
Alabama starting cornerback Khyree Jackson was spotted leaving Bryant-Denny Stadium in a walking boot on Saturday. Per Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, the senior has a sprained ankle. Jackson was injured on Brian Branch’s 68-yard punt return touchdown in the second half of the 56-point win. Saban doesn’t think...
2023 Alabama football schedule released
The 2023 Alabama football schedule is complete now that the SEC unveiled its full slate for next fall. The season will begin with home dates with Middle Tennessee State and Texas while league play will begin Sept. 23 with Ole Miss coming to Tuscaloosa. This matchup was moved to near the end of the 2022 schedule with Alabama traveling to Oxford on Nov. 12.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 6
CLAY-CHALKVILLE (5-0) AT THOMPSON (3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Warriors Stadium, Alabaster. Last week: Class 6A top-ranked Clay-Chalkville beat Center Point 56-19 and Class 7A seventh-ranked Thompson beat Chelsea 48-3. The skinny: Clay-Chalkville has won both games in the series, including 27-7 the last time they played in 1999. Both...
Terry Bowden: ‘You could be 10-0 at Auburn and save your career, but you haven’t saved your job’
On a day when the college football vultures were circling Auburn to get a whiff of Bryan Harsin news, Terry Bowden - now the coach at Louisiana Monroe - was licking his wounds after a 63-7 loss to Alabama when he made a reference to the Tigers. The comment was...
ULM’s Terry Bowden: ‘Alabama just built us a weight room today’
Non-conference blowouts are part of the economics of college football. Every year, blue-collar programs pay smaller schools to come to town with the expectation not of a close game, but of exposure and a lofty payday. Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden knew as much heading into Alabama. The ensuing 63-7...
Nick Saban shouts out Latin American fans as reporter achieves ‘dream’
Nick Saban had a simple message for Alabama football fans in Mexico and across Latin America. You could probably guess it. “We love that you love Alabama, and I’ll just say ‘Roll Tide’ to you,” Saban said with a rare smile during a press conference. Saban...
8 with Alabama roots among Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominees
Eight players from Alabama high schools and colleges are among the 129 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, including two who reached finalist status for the Class of 2022. Offensive tackle Willie Anderson and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware did not make it through...
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
10 music legends you won’t believe rocked Tuscaloosa decades ago
The University of Alabama National Alumni Association recently tweeted photos from the school’s Corolla yearbook of Johnny Cash performing on campus at Memorial Coliseum in 1969, jogging our memories of Memorial Coliseum (now Coleman), a place that drew the best musicians alive during their most popular periods. Given Memorial...
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Florida mom gets life sentence for murdering 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, dumping body in Alabama
A Florida mother and former Naval petty officer was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for starving her 5-year-old daughter to death and dumping the girl’s body in Alabama before reporting her missing. Brianna Shontae Williams, the ex-Navy chief petty officer based in Jacksonville, neglected Taylor Rose Williams to...
Gardendale QB Tyler Nelson, stout defense key victory over Parker
Gardendale used a strong performance by quarterback Tyler Nelson and dominating defense to down Parker 27-14 in a battle of Class 6A, Region 5 teams on Saturday. Nelson accounted for all four touchdowns, running for two and passing for two, and the Gardendale defense held Parker’s high-powered running game to 129 yards on the ground.
wbrc.com
“Turnaround Schools Initiative” hoping to help 15 schools across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars are heading into at least 15 schools around the state in hopes of turning them around. The “Turnaround Schools Initiative” is a new effort to improve elementary schools identified as failing. $15 million will be allocated to the schools. Five Birmingham schools are on the list.
Cynthia Warrick, 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College, to retire
Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of...
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
Alabama twins celebrate their 90th birthday
It's not every day someone celebrates a 90th birthday, much less two!
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism
This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
