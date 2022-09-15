Read full article on original website
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’
King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
Touching moment Prince Harry comforts airport worker as he flies out from Balmoral
Prince Harry has been seen putting a comforting arm around an airport worker at Aberdeen Airport as he departed Scotland after leaving Balmoral on Friday morning. The Duke of Sussex left the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands around 8.15am on Friday, after rushing to be with his grandmother, the Queen, before her death on Thursday evening.
Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures
A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi confirms its plans for day of Queen's funeral
Aldi has confirmed that it will close its stores on the day of the Queen's funeral. The monarch's state funeral will take place next Monday, September 19. This afternoon, Aldi was the latest supermarket to confirm its plans for the day. It said: "As a mark of respect, all Aldi...
Prince of Wales says the Queen will be ‘looking down’ on her funeral service
The Prince of Wales has said the Queen will be “looking down” on her funeral service.William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, visited Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey on Friday afternoon where they spoke with Commonwealth troops participating in the procession on Monday.Speaking to military personnel from Australia, Canada and New Zealand, who have been rehearsing this week, the pair also told of how “strange” it has been going from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to her funeral in a matter of months.William, talking with troops from Australia, was heard saying the difference between the celebrations in June...
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
International Business Times
Thousands Call For Removal Of Show Hosts Who 'Jumped The Queue' To See Queen
At least 14,000 people have signed a petition seeking the removal of two U.K.-based morning show hosts for allegedly "jumping the queue" while visiting Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were filmed skipping the queue as several people waited in line enduring the cold weather...
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
Scotland set to come to standstill as country says final goodbye to Queen
Scotland is set to come to a standstill on Monday as the country says its final goodbye to the Queen.The funeral of Elizabeth II was taking place at Westminster Abbey in London, with the day declared a UK bank holiday by King Charles III.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will attend the Queen’s funeral in the UK capital.Guidance for the bank holiday on Monday 19 September for the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen: 🔵 Schools should close. 🔵 Essential health services continue. 🔵 Most public transport is expected to run. For more details, visit https://t.co/YnrLzAmBGW pic.twitter.com/dOBPhfhWYR— Scottish...
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
As Britain shuts down for Queen's funeral, thousands face disruption
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - While Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be observed across Britain, thousands of people face cancelled doctor appointments, closed food banks and shut supermarkets because of a surprise national holiday.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Supermarkets set to be shut on Monday for Queen's funeral - full list of those open and closed
Most of the UK's supermarkets will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen's funeral. The day, September 19, will be a bank holiday. That means that banks and Post Offices will be shut as they normally would be on a bank holiday. However, other retailers have also said they will close their doors - a move usually only seen on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.
BBC
Queen's funeral: People in Sussex gather to watch historic state funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral has been taking place in London, while across Sussex people have gathered to watch screenings of the ceremony. The funeral to remember Britain's longest-reigning monarch began at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST. In Sussex, churches, cinemas, pubs, and public spaces such as Alexandra Park in...
Mourners resort to watching Queen’s funeral on phones due to rail disruption
Mourners travelling to London for the Queen’s funeral resorted to watching proceedings on their mobiles due to railway disruption.No trains could enter or leave Paddington station, west London, from 6.30am because of damage to overhead electric wires near Hayes and Harlington station.Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.⚠️ Travel update - 10:30⚠️ pic.twitter.com/hSUMwb8c0e— GWR (@GWRHelp) September 19, 2022Many affected passengers planned to be in London for the start of the day’s events but were delayed for several hours.The sound of the choir at Westminster Abbey echoed...
BBC
King Charles III: Hopes and expectations for the new monarch
As the reign of King Charles III begins, people are waiting to discover the type of monarch he will be. Many have already met him, during his time as the Prince of Wales, and to others he is well-known for his campaigning on environmental issues. The BBC spoke to people...
Are pubs open today? From Wetherspoons to Greene King
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II takes place today (Monday 19 September) at Westminster Abbey. The monarch, who reigned for 70 years on the throne, died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, aged 96. Following Her Majesty’s death, Prince Charles’ title changed to King Charles III, while his wife, Camilla, took the name of Queen Consort.The government also confirmed that the day of the Queen’s funeral will also be a national bank holiday.A statement on gov.uk read: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.“This will allow individuals,...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
