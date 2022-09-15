The Prince of Wales has said the Queen will be “looking down” on her funeral service.William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, visited Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey on Friday afternoon where they spoke with Commonwealth troops participating in the procession on Monday.Speaking to military personnel from Australia, Canada and New Zealand, who have been rehearsing this week, the pair also told of how “strange” it has been going from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to her funeral in a matter of months.William, talking with troops from Australia, was heard saying the difference between the celebrations in June...

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO