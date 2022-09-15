Ramblin’ Ray, in for John Howell, speaks with Paul Vallas, Chicago mayoral candidate and former CEO of Chicago Public Schools. They discuss the violent weekend in Chicago, including 62 shootings, and the delays in the 911 response. Vallas speaks on his ideas regarding what needs to change in the city, how the policing should be done, and the overrun 911 system.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO