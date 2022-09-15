ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

“From Wild Animals to Domestic Companions” — Check Out Animal Crossing on 9th Avenue

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 5 days ago

The call of the wild comes to Hell’s Kitchen as the Fountain House Gallery opens the group exhibit “Animal Crossing” starting tonight on 9th Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6Hzv_0hwUjCaR00
Do Not Let Them Go Extinct! — Acrylic and collage on paper by Maria Bronkema

Hosting an opening reception from 6pm to 8pm Thursday evening and running through October 26, the Fountain House exhibition explores “conceptions of animality in the contexts of domesticity, wildness, and spirituality” through a series of works from artists including Maria Bronkema, Timothy Bronkema, Miguel Colón, Donna Faiella, Sally Fisher, Mario Fontenla, Kris Fox, Lita Goldberg, Kelly Han, Zeus Hope, Shelia Horne, Issa Ibrahim, Roger Jones, Kerry Kennedy, Ray Lopez, Debra Nevin, Anthony Newton, Aracelis Rivera, Rene Santiago, Barry Senft, Susan Spangenberg, Corey Streeter, Bradford Scott Stringfield, vermilion, and Boo Lynn Walsh and curated by Dr Giovanni Aloi and Maria Bronkema.

“Animal Crossing aims to educate the public and encourage society to celebrate our planet’s diverse wildlife. From wild animals to domestic companions, relating to animals can be a humbling experience that helps generate empathy for oneself and for others,” said Aloi and Bronkema of the exhibit in a statement.

“As we learn more about each animal, we get an intimate glimpse of why we experience transference with them. An elephant might represent our aunt, a nurturer. The weasel is an amazing trickster – a hunter all year round. At home, we transfer feelings to our pets as they become our child, friend, and companion. All our intimate experiences are evident in our art of animals in the wild and from home that we choose to create and share.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qDno_0hwUjCaR00
Red Panda — digital art by Mario Fontenla

“Animals intersect with us in multiple ways: culturally (symbolically through mascots, national flags, folklore), spiritually, and physically (animals in an urban environment, wildlife preserves, etc.),” they added. “How would you feel if this animal disappeared? Finding ways to preserve the ecological balance is an urgent call to action, and highlighting our special connection with animals will aid us in preserving them and the environment.”

An art historian based at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Dr Aloi is also the editor of Antennae: The Journal of Nature in Visual Culture . He is Co-editor of the Art after Nature book series at the University of Minnesota Press and US Correspondent for Esse Arts + Opinions magazine. Bronkem is a longtime Fountain House Gallery artist who conducts weekly “Animal Sketching” classes at Fountain House.

The Fountain House Gallery — an offshoot of the national mental health nonprofit Fountain House founded in 1948 — was created over two decades ago as a studio to support the careers of artists living with mental illness. Fountain House Gallery provides collaborative studio space for participating artists in Long Island City, promoting and selling their their work as well as connecting artists with cultural institutions and opportunities. The “Animal Crossing” exhibit is funded in part by support from the Renate, Hans and Maria Hofmann Trust, the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, the David Rockefeller Fund, and the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund.

Commenting on individual works in the exhibition, Aloi added, “Miguel Colón’s Silent Conversation and Anthony Newton’s Who’s the Master? explore the complex relationships we establish with our pets – sometimes based on power and at other times on symbiosis. Pets define us in ways that may elude us and can be better grasped through art.”

“The work of Sally Fisher and Shelia Horne considers the relationship between nature and culture through enigmatic images of urban realities in which animals appear to be either captive or making the most of the urban environment. The collage works of Maria Bronkema and Donna Faiella explore the construction of nature through the specific materiality of the medium. Across different media and stylistic approaches, the works in Animal Crossing invite us to rethink our relationship with animals beyond the simplistic representations of the past. Not always beautiful and awe-inspiring, the animals presented in this exhibition are important affective mediators in our relationship with reality,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8sck_0hwUjCaR00
Monarch Watch — digital photo by Sally Fisher

Sounds like the perfect exhibit for the many pet parents of the West Side!

The Fountain House Gallery is located at 702 9th Avenue on the corner of W48th Street. “Animal Crossing” opens Thursday September 15 and runs through October 26.

The post “From Wild Animals to Domestic Companions” — Check Out Animal Crossing on 9th Avenue appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

State Lawmakers Hope to Make Rodent Traps Less of A Sticky Situation

While most New Yorkers agree that the city’s rat population is more, er, vibrant than ever, there is significant debate over how exactly to reduce rodents around town – with some state lawmakers looking to ban the use of notorious glue traps.  A new bill introduced by Assembly Member Harvey Epstein and sponsored by State […] The post State Lawmakers Hope to Make Rodent Traps Less of A Sticky Situation appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

BREAKING: Hell’s Kitchen is Re-Drawn Back Together in New Council District Map

As a commission prepares to release a new draft of the city’s redistricting map to the New York City Council for approval, a New York Times report predicts that the current version has likely reversed previous drastic changes that split Hell’s Kitchen into three separate districts. According to the Times, “most of Hell’s Kitchen is […] The post BREAKING: Hell’s Kitchen is Re-Drawn Back Together in New Council District Map appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Armed Multi-Car Hijacking at Hell’s Kitchen Parking Garage

In a shocking early morning raid, armed robbers stole multiple luxury SUVs from the Gotham West parking garage on W45th Street in Hell’s Kitchen. Staff at the garage at 550 W45th Street reported a group of gunmen approached the overnight attendant sometime between 5:15 and 5:30am this morning. They stole three Mercedes and BMW SUVs […] The post Armed Multi-Car Hijacking at Hell’s Kitchen Parking Garage appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Exactly How Polluted is the Hudson River? We’re About to Find Out

Every New Yorker knows that while the Hudson is likely at least slightly cleaner than the East River (and certainly cleaner than the Gowanus Canal), it’s by no means recommended for swimming or drinking. Now, a legal agreement between the US Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and General Electric (GE) – known for polluting the […] The post Exactly How Polluted is the Hudson River? We’re About to Find Out appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
W42ST.nyc

Cafe Grumpy’s Caroline Knows How to Make New Yorkers Smile with Coffee

Contrary to their brand name, Caroline Bell and the team at Café Grumpy are well-versed in the art of making New Yorkers smile. Serving up curated coffee made of house-roasted brews since 2005, the Big Apple staple has grown from its original store in Greenpoint, Brooklyn to outposts throughout the city, including a popular Garment […] The post Cafe Grumpy’s Caroline Knows How to Make New Yorkers Smile with Coffee appeared first on W42ST.
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

The Trouble With Guinea Pigs: Council Sitting on Bill to Ban Sales of Fluffy Rodent as Pets

The City Council is dragging its paws on a bill that would ban the sale of guinea pigs, as local shelters have been inundated with the four-legged pets in the pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter. Katie Honan, The City This article was originally published on Sep 13 5:00am EDT by THE CITY […] The post The Trouble With Guinea Pigs: Council Sitting on Bill to Ban Sales of Fluffy Rodent as Pets appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Bzzt! The City is Spraying Pesticide for Mosquitoes This Thursday

What’s the buzz? The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is working its way through the five boroughs in its yearly late-summer pesticide spraying campaign, coming to the West Side this Thursday.  The DOHMH initiative, which has been spraying throughout Staten Island, Queens and Brooklyn over the course of the summer, will […] The post Bzzt! The City is Spraying Pesticide for Mosquitoes This Thursday appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing

Tony Zhang pulled his Porsche 911 into a West 59th Street parking garage where drivers of luxury automobiles pay $606 a month — plus an 18.3% tax — to stash their vehicles. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Sep 15 5:00am EDT by THE CITY But with potential new tolls on […] The post Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Art Gallery#Animal Crossing#Wildness#Aloi And Bronkema
W42ST.nyc

Place Your Bets! Will Hudson Yards Become an Entertainment and Gaming Resort with Casino Plan?

Looking for luck on the West Side, billionaire developer Stephen Ross and the Related Companies are preparing to roll the dice and bid on plans to license New York City’s first casino.  Hoping to set up blackjack in Hudson Yards next to the Javits Center, Related plans to partner with Wynn Resorts to build a […] The post Place Your Bets! Will Hudson Yards Become an Entertainment and Gaming Resort with Casino Plan? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Got $27 Million to Spare? This Waterline Square Penthouse Could Be Yours!

Despite a real estate market that’s gouging New Yorkers left and right, there are still some “bargain basement” deals on the West Side if you know where to look. For the low low price of only $27 million, a nearly 7,000-square-foot Waterline Square glass castle in the sky can be yours — what a steal!  […] The post Got $27 Million to Spare? This Waterline Square Penthouse Could Be Yours! appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key

September may be upon us, but based on the many sightings around town it’s still the summer of the spotted lanternfly. As the invasive insects increase their infestation, local organizations and leaders have devised a new, somewhat MacGyver-like strategy for exterminating the bugs without squishing them.  Environmental educational nonprofit NYC H2O and City Council Member […] The post How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber

Your Uber app is no longer dominated by a fleet of black Toyota Camrys — the platform has officially begun to offer New Yorkers yellow taxi cab rides as part of its services. The move comes out of a deal reached between New York City Taxi, Limousine Commission apps Arro and Curb Mobility and the rideshare giant […] The post New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
W42ST.nyc

NYC Ferry Embarks on New Bids, Seeking Operator That Can Land the Most Money

New York City is again looking for a company to run its ferry service — and wants the winner of the next contract to contribute more revenue rather than receive millions of dollars in subsidies to keep the service afloat.  Katie Honan, The City This article was originally published on Sep 8 11:38am EDT by […] The post NYC Ferry Embarks on New Bids, Seeking Operator That Can Land the Most Money appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

“Queer Experimental Theater Genius” Machine Dazzle Shares Creations and Collaborations at MAD Retrospective

Machine Dazzle — downtown legend, artistic innovator and Pulitzer Prize finalist — already has a body of work beyond the scope of what many creatives accomplish in their lifetime. The work of the costume designer, performer and recording artist will soon be on display at the Museum of Arts and Design in Queer Maximalism x […] The post “Queer Experimental Theater Genius” Machine Dazzle Shares Creations and Collaborations at MAD Retrospective appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

New Kids on the Block: Gorin Ramen and Smashed Burger Join Gotham West Market Menu

Joining the smorgasbord of culinary delights tucked away on 11th Avenue, newcomers Gorin Ramen and burger joint Smashed NYC are set to add additional variety to the Gotham West Market.  “It’s very exciting to see new vendors in the market. We hope our neighbors come and check out these new businesses and revisit Gotham West […] The post New Kids on the Block: Gorin Ramen and Smashed Burger Join Gotham West Market Menu appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

“Gun Free Zone” Signs Go Up in Hell’s Kitchen as Times Square Prepares for Law Change

Eight blocks of Hell’s Kitchen will become part of the Times Square “Gun Free Zone” from Thursday, September 1. NYPD will be putting up signs at the entrance to the 25-block area to mark the gun-free status after New York City council this afternoon banned firearms in the Crossroads of the World. Back in June, […] The post “Gun Free Zone” Signs Go Up in Hell’s Kitchen as Times Square Prepares for Law Change appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Street Art with a Twist — the DSNY Wants You to Paint a New York City Garbage Truck

We’re all too familiar with the plain old New York City garbage truck — but some of them are about to get a fabulous facelift. The Department of Sanitation’s “Trucks of Art” program is offering visual artists a chance to display their work on New York’s Strongest vehicles.  The initiative calls for artists “professional, amateur […] The post Street Art with a Twist — the DSNY Wants You to Paint a New York City Garbage Truck appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Enjoy a Flavor of Jamaican Cuisine and Hospitality as Cafe 424 Opens in Hell’s Kitchen

It’s her first venture in Manhattan and she’s had to pick up some new skills along the way too, but hospitality veteran Nicola Campbell is feeling right at home in Hell’s Kitchen as she opens brand-new Jamaican eatery Cafe 424 on W54th Street between 9th and 10th Avenue. Currently in soft-launch mode and open from […] The post Enjoy a Flavor of Jamaican Cuisine and Hospitality as Cafe 424 Opens in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Oat Milk Oasis: Birch Coffee to Make Non-Dairy the Default Creamer

In a move welcomed by Hell’s Kitchen java fans, New York cafe Birch Coffee has announced that it is switching its default creamer from dairy to oat milk. “Beginning September 6, 2022 we are changing our default milk from Whole to Oat. As part of this change, there will no longer be any additional charge […] The post Oat Milk Oasis: Birch Coffee to Make Non-Dairy the Default Creamer appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

TJ English Summons the Ghosts of Midtown’s Jazz Scene in “Dangerous Rhythms”

TJ English knows how to summon the spirits of Midtown’s once intoxicating, infamous jazz scene. The New York-based author — known for his many works examining the sordid underbelly of the American experience (including the seminal Hell’s Kitchen history The Westies) has just released his newest book — Dangerous Rhythms: Jazz and the Underworld. In […] The post TJ English Summons the Ghosts of Midtown’s Jazz Scene in “Dangerous Rhythms” appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
722
Followers
311
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy