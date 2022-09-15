Read full article on original website
Related
New York attorney general Letitia James to make ‘major announcement’ within hours
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” within hours.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.During the course of her probe into the Trump Organization, Ms James has alleged that Mr Trump inflated or devalued the value of his properties in paperwork to secure hundreds of millions of dollars...
Brazil more isolated after four years of Bolsonaro
The video was painful to watch, but spoke volumes to Brazil's isolation on the world stage: President Jair Bolsonaro awkwardly meandering alone around the room as other G20 leaders chatted amiably in Rome last year. The Bolsonaro administration's closest ties are with hardline conservative governments that are themselves isolated on the world stage: Hungary, Poland and especially Russia, which Brazil has chosen not to sanction for its invasion of Ukraine.
Migrant crisis - live: Migrants sue DeSantis for ‘fraudulent’ scheme as new plane reportedly heads to Delaware
A plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials there worried they’d be the latest to be surprised with Florida’s highly controversial scheme of flying migrants unannounced to liberal jurisdictions. Delaware agencies and the White House spent the day preparing for a surprise drop-off near President Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth Beach.The plane, according to flight tracking services, only made it as far as New Jersey.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at an event on Tuesday he “cannot confirm” the Delaware flight, though he criticised president Biden, who he said “created...
Comments / 0