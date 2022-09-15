Our second LINK nky Team of the Week is the St. Henry High School freshman boys soccer team. In our new weekly poll, the Crusaders claimed more than 72% of the vote. According to the individual who nominated the team, St. Henry advanced to the finals in the freshman regional tournament for only the the second time in program history. The Crusaders defeated Grant Co., Bishop Brossart, and Cooper before facing Ryle in the championship. St Henry held their own against Ryle, but eventually lost 3-0 in the championship game. St. Henry freshman team is comprised of 7th, 8th and 9th grade students from St. Henry and its feeder schools.

SAINT HENRY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO