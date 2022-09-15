Read full article on original website
Our second LINK nky Team of the Week is the St. Henry High School freshman boys soccer team. In our new weekly poll, the Crusaders claimed more than 72% of the vote. According to the individual who nominated the team, St. Henry advanced to the finals in the freshman regional tournament for only the the second time in program history. The Crusaders defeated Grant Co., Bishop Brossart, and Cooper before facing Ryle in the championship. St Henry held their own against Ryle, but eventually lost 3-0 in the championship game. St. Henry freshman team is comprised of 7th, 8th and 9th grade students from St. Henry and its feeder schools.
For one among the Highlands Bluebirds boys golf team, it marked the third straight region championship and fourth in the last five seasons. For another in the St. Henry Crusaders team, it is the second crown in three seasons. The Bluebirds claimed the 8th Region title shooting a 328 at...
The first day of autumn brings another warm day throughout the district, as well as a red-hot matchup on the pitch in WPIAL Class 6A girls soccer. Before the mercury drops in the days ahead, the first big clash between Section 1-6A powers North Allegheny and Seneca Valley will take place in Harmony.
