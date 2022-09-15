ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

WKRC

Wilmington City Schools closed due to 'security concern'

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Wilmington City Schools are closed Tuesday due to what the district termed a "security concern." That security concern is connected to a double shooting last week involving juveniles. Wilmington Police said a parent called them after overhearing her cild talk about threats towards Wilmington High School...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

3 dogs left for dead in the woods, locked in a cage with no food or water

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Whimpering in the woods leads to a horrible discovery. Three puppies were found in a cage without any food or water, left to die. Highland County Humane Society Shelter Director Richelle Fair says their cries were heard by someone riding a four-wheeler in a neighboring county who found them and called the Highland County Humane Society after trying several other shelters.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH

