HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Whimpering in the woods leads to a horrible discovery. Three puppies were found in a cage without any food or water, left to die. Highland County Humane Society Shelter Director Richelle Fair says their cries were heard by someone riding a four-wheeler in a neighboring county who found them and called the Highland County Humane Society after trying several other shelters.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO