WKRC
Coroner testifies about autopsies of first two victims in Pike County massacre case
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The lead forensic investigator who conducted all eight autopsies in the Pike County massacre case took the stand Tuesday to testify about how the first two victims who were discovered actually died in April 2016. Dr. Karen Looman is the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County,...
WKRC
Wilmington City Schools closed due to 'security concern'
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Wilmington City Schools are closed Tuesday due to what the district termed a "security concern." That security concern is connected to a double shooting last week involving juveniles. Wilmington Police said a parent called them after overhearing her cild talk about threats towards Wilmington High School...
WKRC
3 dogs left for dead in the woods, locked in a cage with no food or water
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Whimpering in the woods leads to a horrible discovery. Three puppies were found in a cage without any food or water, left to die. Highland County Humane Society Shelter Director Richelle Fair says their cries were heard by someone riding a four-wheeler in a neighboring county who found them and called the Highland County Humane Society after trying several other shelters.
