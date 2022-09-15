ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRCC adds women's, men's soccer

By Chris Bovia
 5 days ago
Women's and Men's soccer is coming to GRCC!

That's according to the Grand Rapids Community College Athletic Director, Lauren Ferullo.

More and more potential students have been asking for the sport, which is the most followed athletic event in the world.

“Adding the teams will create opportunities for our students in the community that we serve,” she said in a press release.

This is the first time GRCC has offered soccer teams, and the first new sport added to their roster since 2014.

GRCC is working to be ready to compete in fall of 2023. They're hiring coaches now.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

