let's go Brandon@
5d ago
The democrats media are more decisive than the population. They’re trying to separate Americans. Their propaganda will fail. God bless America
8
peppercorn
5d ago
hate is never going away the only thing we can do is punish these people severely and no early parole.🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃😎
4
Orange County Struggles to Curb Increasing Hate Incidents
Homophobic slurs scratched on the hood of a car and a handwritten anti-Asian letter demanding that the person “go back to your country, where you belong”. These are a couple examples of hate incidents committed in Orange County in 2021 as county officials and community leaders struggle to curb a nearly a decade-long trend of climbing reports of both hate crime and incidents combined.
Kriz: 5.7% of OC’s Beginning of the Year Homeless Population is Now Dead, with 41 Homeless Deaths in August, 328 for the Year
Another 41 people died “without fixed abode,” that is homeless, in Orange County last month. Their names are:. Samuel LIEBMANN who died on August 1st in Dana Point. Robert RINEHART who died on August 4th in Huntington Beach. Kristina VIDAL who died on August 6th in Placentia. Orion...
What Questions Do You Have for the People Who Want to Run Your Government?
There’s less than a month to go before ballots start hitting OC voters’ mailboxes. The decision will impact who runs our government – and impacts local quality of life – from control of local school curriculum, to oversight of police, to addressing issues like homelessness and criminal justice.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Mission Viejo City Council Majority To Get Tossed At End of Month
A majority of Mission Viejo’s City Council will be kicked out of office at the end of this month unless the California Court of Appeal steps in after an Orange County Superior Court Judge upheld his earlier deadline for the council members to resign on Sept. 30. Mayor Wendy...
Who’s In Charge of Mission Viejo?
After an Orange County Superior Court judge kicked a majority of the Mission Viejo City Council off the dais last month, saying they’d improperly extended their terms, there’s been little information about what comes next. Mission Viejo hasn’t seen a new city council member in six years.
Placentia Ponders Bringing Back Downtown Parking Spots
People running stop signs, cars driving the wrong way and no place to park – these are a handful of concerns residents in Placentia’s Clementine community have raised with city officials over the Santa Fe avenue closure in Old Town. “I watch people making illegal U-Turns all the...
Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In California
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
smobserved.com
Police Break Up Another Fight at Santa Monica High School Monday Sept. 19. Student hospitalized as a result of injuries.
A fight on Monday September 19th apparently broke out among students at santa monica high school. Police were called, and a couple of fire engines were reportedly also present. After we posted this story, Public Information Officer Lt. Rudy Flores provided us with the following update. "On September 19, 2022...
OC State Legislators’ Concerns Trigger State Investigation of OC Power Authority
Orange County’s green power agency is being investigated by the California State Auditor’s office after six members of the county’s state delegation asked for a deep dive into the agency’s inner workings. The state auditors are now the third group to jump into an audit of...
Mother shares warning after son dies of drug overdose at San Bernardino music festival
A heartbroken mother is sharing a warning for other parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose at a popular music festival in San Bernardino.
'Not the desired outcome': Missing California woman found dead in mudslide
"As a large debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill, it overran Jagiello's property."
Orange County Celebrates ‘El Grito,’ Mexican Independence Day in Santa Ana
Orange County residents take to the streets in Santa Ana every year to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with dancers, music and lots of food. After two years of lessened celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival is coming back in full force this weekend. With crowds...
Mexican Independence Day celebrations set to be held across Southern California on Friday
Celebrations are scheduled to be held across Southern California on Friday in honor of Mexican Independence Day.
2urbangirls.com
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
