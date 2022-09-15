ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber County, KS

KHP: Driver intentionally hit car in Barber County double-fatal crash, victims identified

By Daniel Fair, Wil Day
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPCBC_0hwUeOZS00

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. Highway 281 in Barber County. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. north of Medicine Lodge.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says it began with the pursuit of a stolen 2008 Ford F-350 pickup by Pratt Police.

The Pratt County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit as the driver fled south on Highway 281 toward Barber County.

ESU president gains authority to ‘suspend, dismiss, terminate any university employee’

As the driver of the stolen truck, later identified in the KHP Crash Log as Johnathan Ahlvers, 31, of Halstead, approached mile marker 34, troopers say he intentionally drove at and crashed into another Ford F-350 pickup.

The driver of that pickup, 70-year-old Terrill Underwood of Medicine Lodge, tried to avoid Ahlvers’ vehicle by driving toward the east ditch but was hit by Ahlvers.

Underwood was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Ahlvers was transported to the hospital in Medicine Lodge, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The highway was closed for hours while the crash was under investigation but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Western Kansas teen driver dies after collision with tree

STAFFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old driver in Western Kansas has died after the car they were driving hit a tree. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of NE 20th St. - about 2.5 miles southeast of St. John - with reports of a fatality crash.
SAINT JOHN, KS
KSN News

Stafford County teenager dies in Monday morning crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 16-year-old student at Stafford High School died Monday morning after his car hit a tree. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Shane Sheets of St. John was headed east in the 100 block of Northeast 20th Street around 7:30 a.m. when his car went into a ditch and hit the […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car

RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medicine Lodge, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Halstead, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Barber County, KS
City
Medicine Lodge, KS
City
Ford, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Barber County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Man critically injured in ATV hit-and-run Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run involving an ATV Saturday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call for the report of the crash near the intersection of Fern and West 31st Street South Saturday night. Police say a 23-year-old man driving an ATV southbound […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Augusta man found dead off hiking trail

ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Victim identified in fatal north Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning in north Wichita. According to the KHP Crash Log, 23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on I-135 when she struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Pratt Police#Esu#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSN News

Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame

ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
AUGUSTA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting

A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSNT News

Woman killed in Sedgwick Co. Crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita woman was killed during a crash on I-135 on Friday morning. Shanlie Smiley, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 in Sedgwick County at 3:30 a.m. Friday. The car struck a guardrail on the right and traveled back across the interstate before striking a […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Former North Lyon County teenager listed as missing

A former north Lyon County teenager is listed as missing. Issabelle “Izzy” Dieker was reported as missing Sept. 17. Dieker, 15, is a white female, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with naturally brown hair — occasionally dyed — and hazel eyes. Dieker is currently listed as being from...
LYON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Storm Prompts Several Calls to Sheriff

Saturday’s storm had deputies from the Salina County Sheriff’s Office responding to a number of severe weather events. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol on Saturday night around 8:44pm after a semi truck blew over on I-70 around mile marker 253. EMS checked out the driver and passenger who were okay.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
ELK CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy