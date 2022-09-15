Cheap Eats: Oscar's Pizza & Sports Grille

A new article in Eat This, Not That lists the best restaurants to get chicken wings in every state. For Nebraska, it's Oscar's Pizza & Sports Grille. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole went to Oscar's to see what makes their wings the best wings in this week's Cheap Eats.

For nearly two decades it has been the place to be for metro sports fans.

"It is just a casual place to come with friends, family, coworkers and sports teams," Dustin Heng said.

Heng is one of the co-owners at Oscar's. He describes the restaurant as...

"A 7,500 square-foot Cheers," Heng smiled.

Oscar's has more than 40 TVs and a huge multi-screen unit.

But the atmosphere has nothing on the food.

"Your restaurant is known for two things — what are they?" asked Serese.

"Pizza and wings. Wings mostly," said Heng.

The wings are the number one seller.

"Our wings — they're really good," Heng chuckled. "I hear it from a lot of people at a basketball game or a football game — 'hey, I was at your place last night and had your wings.'"

Executive Chef Matt Morrison is the official wing man.

"We usually do three-quarters of a ton of chicken wings on Husker game day," Morrison shared.

On Super Bowl Sunday, that can go past two metric tons easily.

They aren't your typical wings.

To start off — they're jumbo size.

"A lot of people try to say that they are the best in town, or they are the biggest. They might be. But we are the ones that perfect it," Morrison said confidently.

The perfection begins with their homemade sauces.

The most popular wing at Oscar's is the Buffalo Char-buffed.

That means the wings are fried, slathered in their buffalo sauce, then grilled.

"You have to char your wings. That's the best way to have them. It crispens the flavor into the wings. It's a little less messy, a little more flavorful," the chef explained.

If you like your wings saucy, you can get them double-dipped: sauced, charred, then sauced again.

"Over the years, our customers have taught us how they want their wings. We don't tell them how to order them, you get them anyway you want," Heng added.

Their customers also like mixing the sauces.

"My favorite is barbecue, garlic and teriyaki. They complement each other in different ways," Morrison explained.

The pizza is also a hit.

"You have Chicago style, you have Detroit style, I think our is Omaha style — it's the right thickness. It's not too thin," Heng said.

The "Big O" is the most ordered pizza.

"We've got beef, sausage, pepperoni, red onions and green peppers," Morrison demonstrated.

And cheese. Lots of cheese.

"How many pizzas do you guys make a week?" asked Serese.

"A lot," said Morrison.

Pizza and wings — a winning combination 18 years in the making.

Oscar's has nightly specials Monday through Friday.

Monday: 10 Bone-In Wings - $10 (Boneless $8)

Tuesday: Medium 1-Topping Pizza - $8

Wednesday: Burgers - $7

Thursday: Tacos - $2

Friday: Steak Dinner - $11.99

Oscar's has two locations: 173rd and West Center and a take-out-only restaurant on 162nd and Evans Plaza.

For more details go to oscarsomaha.com

