Motorist in no condition to drive alerts police by traveling on wrong side of road: Parma Heights Police Blotter

An officer went to Take 5 Oil Change at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 for a man who refused to pay for services that were completed on his car. The man wanted an oil change and new wipers on his car. He told the technicians he had money for the oil change. After the work, however, he told them his credit card would be declined and did not have money to pay the bill. This was the second time the man refused to pay. The first time was at a different location. The officer cited the man with theft.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO