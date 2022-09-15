Motorist in no condition to drive alerts police by traveling on wrong side of road: Parma Heights Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
On Sept. 3, police observed a dirt bike on Royalton Road. The officer chased the bike, which was traveling at speeds upward of 70 mph, down Lunn Road toward Foltz Parkway. That’s when the motorcyclist crashed and attempted to flee on foot. The juvenile was located shortly after running away.
A 24-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested for receiving stolen property at 3:22 a.m. Aug. 22 after police were alerted that the car she was driving had been reported stolen. The woman told police she had rented the car from a friend for $100. She provided police the friend’s name and was turned over to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for felonious assault with a firearm.
On Aug. 27, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road bakery after a male customer was making a female employee feel extremely uncomfortable. The woman said the incident turned odd when she helped load a pre-ordered cake into the man’s vehicle. That’s when the frustrated man told her he was picking up the cake, but wasn’t invited to the party. This made her uncomfortable.
Drunken driving, York Road: On Aug. 26, police observed two weaving vehicles -- a white Jeep Renegade and a gray Chevy Traverse – driving too close on York Road. While talking to the driver of the Chevy, which had expired plates, the officer smelled booze. The woman said she...
A man reported his debit and credit cards stolen from his wallet from the parking lot of Avon Oaks Country Club at 5:08 p.m. Aug. 27. The man said he was informed by another member of the club that his wallet had been found inside another car. The man later found an $11,534 purchase made on one of the cards at a Saks Fifth Avenue store in Beachwood.
A Shaker Heights man came to the police station Sept. 16 with a court order stating that his wife was to return a vehicle to him within 24 hours. Officers contacted the resident and advised her of the situation with her estranged husband. She said she was in Chicago with the car and unable to return it.
Management at Brunswick Mini Storage reported a break-in at 3:35 a.m. Sept. 6. According to police reports, two persons were seen on video inside a secured area after one broke the lock from an electronic locking mechanism on a gate and was able to open the gate manually. Once inside,...
Surveillance video at Circle K captured a man stealing a wallet and an iPhone from a car at a gas pump while the driver was inside the store Sept. 12. The suspect was identified after his photo was distributed to other agencies. Officers then found his Facebook page, with a recent video showing him wearing an ankle monitor.
Amtrak contacted the police at 4:26 a.m. Sept. 9 about an irate man on the train. Amtrak officials believed the man may have stolen something. The train stopped. Police walked the man off the train. They gave him a courtesy ride to the airport. Traffic stop: Bagley Road. An officer...
An officer went to Take 5 Oil Change at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 for a man who refused to pay for services that were completed on his car. The man wanted an oil change and new wipers on his car. He told the technicians he had money for the oil change. After the work, however, he told them his credit card would be declined and did not have money to pay the bill. This was the second time the man refused to pay. The first time was at a different location. The officer cited the man with theft.
AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old Akron man was found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot in the Cascade Valley area. Dartanian Howard suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. He discovered by someone who was playing at Elizabeth Park at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Flowers Court and East Lods Street, police say.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 3-year-old boy died in Warrensville Heights last week after he shot himself, city spokesman Jeffrey Gates said. Dontez Jones died in the incident that happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Clarkwood Parkway, near Northfield Road, Gates said. Officers arrived at the...
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Grand theft vehicle: Clifton Boulevard. A female resident of Clifton Boulevard called the police department at 3:41 p.m. on Sept. 7 to report her vehicle, which had been parked on Clifton, was now missing. Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. An apartment resident called the police at 12:55...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Rocky River man has been arrested and accused of throwing a water bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam after the New York Jets scored on their last possession Sunday. The 51-year-old, who has not been charged in Cleveland Municipal Court, was accused of assault,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A U.S. Postal Service employee in Brooklyn is accused of stealing high-end shoes and phones from the mail. A federal grand jury in Cleveland on Monday handed up an indictment against Brandon Williams, also known as Brandon Trotter, on charges of theft of mail by a postal employee and misappropriation of postal funds.
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- When Kristeen Sawyers donated a $25,000 check to Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti Sept. 13, the sheriff and the whole department were taken aback. Sawyers had called in advance to ask if she could make a donation to the department, according to Public Information Officer Capt. Richard Bosley. “But no one could imagine the donation would be so large,” he said.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The second trial of two men who spent 15 years in prison for a drive-by shooting they say they didn’t commit is expected to see two former Cleveland police officers accuse two current police officers of lying about witnessing the crime. Opening statements delivered Tuesday...
