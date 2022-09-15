Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Another summer day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday Moring warm and muggy in the upper 70s this morning then it will be getting hot. Mostly sunny with a high of 99 but feeling like 107. Today a combination of warm temperatures and high dew points will lead to heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 .
kgns.tv
No sign of autumn just yet
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just a couple of days away from the start of the fall season, but here in south Texas, summer is going to be here for just a little bit longer. On Monday we started out fresh and breezy in the low 70s, but we will see a high of 96.
kgns.tv
Central Laredo house catches fire Monday night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A central Laredo home is damaged after a fire Monday night. The Laredo Fire Department was responded to the call at around 10:39 p.m. at the 2200 block of Cortez Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Crews managed to extinguish...
kgns.tv
Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A vehicle rolls over after reportedly hitting a fire hydrant in north Laredo Monday night. It happened shortly after nine o’clock by the corner of San Dario and West Village Boulevard near the Bingo building. Witnesses say a woman hit the hydrant which resulted in...
kgns.tv
Chemical spill reported near Laredo park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chemical spill in south Laredo has promoted an evacuation near a city park. Fire officials say there is a hazmat situation near the vicinity of 2000 block of Blaine St. As a precaution Benavides Park has been temporarily closed to allow for proper containment. The...
kgns.tv
Stray bullet hits home in east Laredo, 3 arrested
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A stray bullet hits a family’s home in east Laredo while the family was having dinner. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for illegally discharging a firearm. Gerardo Enrique Zapata, Jose Manuel Gaytan, and Alexis Adrian Cruz are under arrest...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold meeting to address autism needs and concerns
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to better the lives of people with autism and special needs. A master plan is being drafted and city officials want your input. The town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on east Saunders
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning. The accident happened near 3720 E Saunders Street at around 8 a.m. Video shows a Prius vehicle and a Ford Explorer with damages. No word on if anyone was injured at the moment. KGNS News...
kgns.tv
LMC hosts ‘Healthy Connections’ fair
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Medical Center (LMC) hosted its “Healthy Connections” fair on Tuesday, September 20. Health practitioners at the fair focused on providing information and free medical services to the elderly. This is the first time the hospital put on the health fair. They had over 13 booths set up offering a range of free medical services to patients.
kgns.tv
LISD sees increase in flu cases
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is seeing an increase in flu cases among its student population. In an effort to prevent the spread of the flu, LISD will be hosting various flu vaccine clinics. The district says it has been administering vaccines since last week. The nurses...
kgns.tv
Laredo to discuss taking part in Air monitoring initiative
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a visit from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Laredo City Council will discuss participating in an air monitoring initiative. During Monday’s meeting, District Seven Council member Vanessa Perez is asking that council agree to participate in order to test for ethylene oxide. Council will...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo approves funding for air monitoring initiative
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo approved funding as part of the ongoing efforts to monitor the air for ethylene oxide. During Monday’s City Council meeting, members said they would agree to fund the air monitoring initiative in Laredo. This comes after it was revealed possible dangerous...
kgns.tv
Is the COVID-19 pandemic over in Laredo?
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -COVID-19 cases have steadily decreased but it depends; as new variants continue to develop, the number of cases start to spike. During a recent interview, President Joe Biden stated that the pandemic is a thing of the past, but some say it is far from over. After...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is wanted for an aggravated assault case. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on the whereabouts of Oswaldo Mendoza. Mendoza is said to have brown eyes, black hair, stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and...
kgns.tv
Woman admits to importing drugs in aloe vera jugs
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman admits to importing meth in aloe vera jugs. As part of her plea, Evelyn Fabiola Ramirez admitted to committing the crime. During a secondary inspection, CBP agents found over 80 pounds of liquid meth. Ramirez was hired to move the drugs into the country.
kgns.tv
Martin High School encourages students to register to vote
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting starts October 24 but before you can head out to the polls, you must register to vote. Tuesday, September 20 is National Voter Registration Day and many around the country took their first step. One by one, students made their way to the front...
kgns.tv
Webb County to acquire equipment for better election security
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Webb County is looking to increase security ahead of the upcoming elections. Officials are looking to acquire security carts with bars to store ballot boxes and equipment on Election Day to reduce the chances of tampering. Only people with certain authority will be in charge of...
kgns.tv
17-Year-Old Leads Encinal PD in chase
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the Encinal Police Department. The police were notified about a white s-u-v had bypassed the checkpoint on Interstate 35. Encinal officers attempted to do a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn’t stop,...
kgns.tv
English Nationals in Laredo bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After 10 days of mourning, the world said its last goodbye as the queen was laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip. England’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is not only the longest reigning monarch in British History but an important figure many relate to in more ways than one.
