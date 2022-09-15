Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Investigation launched into DeSantis' flights carrying migrants
A criminal investigation has now been launched into the actions of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for sending nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Sept. 20, 2022.
U.S. House Nominee Dan Goldman Extending An Olive Branch To Progressive Critics In NYC
“I am excited to share my progressive values and ideals with so many in this district who I believe have a misconception of who I am,” the Democrat said.
Oil prices down, investors expect big Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.
TODAY.com
Puerto Rico hit with power outage, faces ‘catastrophic’ flooding after Hurricane Fiona makes landfall
Puerto Rico was without power as nightfall approached Sunday amid catastrophic flooding, hurricane force winds and the destruction of at least one bridge, five years nearly to the day after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Hurricane Fiona made landfall at 3:20 p.m. and quickly caused upheaval, with government officials saying...
After devastating Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has strengthened to a Category 3 storm, continuing its ruinous path across the Caribbean
In Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona unleashed severe flash flooding, with one weather station reporting more than 2 feet of rain in 24 hours.
UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, the head of the United Nations warned world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the challenges that threaten humanity’s future — and the planet’s. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” he said. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made sure to emphasize that hope remained. But his remarks reflected a tense and worried world. He cited the war in Ukraine and multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the...
