Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Related
The Cathedral Community Center opens on Farmington Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn. — The exterior of an old red brick building on Farmington Avenue in Hartford looks largely as it has for decades – it’s the inside that has been completely changed. The Archdiocese of Hartford, The Hartford Bishops’ Foundation and The Malta House of Care celebrated...
restaurantclicks.com
Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week
Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Hurricane Fiona feels like déjà vu for Puerto Ricans in Connecticut on Maria anniversary
HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s been five years since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, destroying the power grid and killing nearly 3,000 people. Five years later, more than 3,000 homes on the island are still covered by blue tarps. “The five-year anniversary kind of got blurred with what’s happening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Folks step up to help Puerto Ricans in CT impacted by Hurricane Fiona
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As Hurricane Maria continues to batter the Caribbean, Connecticut’s sizable Puerto Rican community continues to try to get in touch with loved ones back home. There is a vibrant Puerto Rican community in New Haven. Just a few weeks ago the city’s Puerto Rican...
Alex Jones trial continues in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones is expected to be in Connecticut this week and testify as his trial in Waterbury continues. The high-profile trial began last week. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight of the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in the December 2012 massacre in Newtown.
The battle over home heating assistance funding — will families be left out in the cold?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Will Connecticut families be out in the cold this winter? Many families around the state are trying to figure out whether to fill their oil tanks to heat their homes, or to leave them half empty because they need money to eat. Meanwhile, state leaders continue to battle over a potential […]
Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut provides an open space for community members
NEW LONDON, Conn. — FOX61 sat down with one organization in New London, Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut, to learn how it's made significant waves in the Hispanic community for over two decades. in the Hispanic community for over two decades. It's a vision that came to fruition to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Hartford community gardening project honors activist
(WTNH) – A group has been serving Hartford for more than half a century. It was started by Betty Knox, a longtime philanthropist and activist, who served on the city council for six terms. Photojournalist Tom Parent shows us about the community gardening project in her name and how...
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare: Young Mother Survives Stroke
37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie was rushed to Hartford Hospital’s stroke center, part of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute… where doctors discovered two life threatening blockages. Find out how Julie is doing today after her remarkable surgery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can We Get The Crazy Eight Back in Colonial Plaza Waterbury?
Have you heard that someone bought the Colonial Plaza in Waterbury? Not only that, but they have the commitment and the money to rehabilitate it. Exciting news, but only if we can convince them to bring the movie theater and Crazy Eight back, right?. I've been a patron of the...
NBC Connecticut
Bikers Participate in 18th Annual Officer Peter J. Lavery Memorial Ride
Hundreds of bikers gathered together to celebrate the life, service and sacrifice of Master Police Officer Peter J. Lavery in Newington on Sunday. The long-time member of the Newington Police Department was shot and killed in 2004 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Lavery served in the Newington Police...
As CT opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving
New London, like other Connecticut cities and towns, is deciding how to spend National Opioid Settlement money from pharmaceutical companies.
Hartford Book Festival marks 4th year
HARTFORD, Conn. — This weekend, the Hartford Public Library and Hartford's L.I.T will host a three-day celebration of reading and writing for children, teens and adults in the city of Hartford. The group will offer writer's workshops, poetry readings, writer's symposiums and more. The multiple events will go from...
Child injured in fall from window in West Hartford
West Hartford police are investigating after a child apparently tumbled from the window of the third floor of a building on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on Farmington Avenue.
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Sep 19th to 25th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, September 19, 2022 to Sunday, September 25th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 9/16/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NewsTimes
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
Latinas and Power Corp. empowers Hartford students for Career and Opportunity Day
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday was a day of inspiration at Weaver High School in Hartford when Latinas and Power Corp. stopped by to connect and speak with students about their bright futures. It was called Career and Opportunity Day, part of a partnership between Latinas and Power Corp., Hartford...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 3