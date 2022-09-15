ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

FOX 61

The Cathedral Community Center opens on Farmington Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. — The exterior of an old red brick building on Farmington Avenue in Hartford looks largely as it has for decades – it’s the inside that has been completely changed. The Archdiocese of Hartford, The Hartford Bishops’ Foundation and The Malta House of Care celebrated...
HARTFORD, CT
restaurantclicks.com

Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Alex Jones trial continues in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones is expected to be in Connecticut this week and testify as his trial in Waterbury continues. The high-profile trial began last week. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight of the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in the December 2012 massacre in Newtown.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Hartford HealthCare: Young Mother Survives Stroke

37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie was rushed to Hartford Hospital’s stroke center, part of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute… where doctors discovered two life threatening blockages. Find out how Julie is doing today after her remarkable surgery.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bikers Participate in 18th Annual Officer Peter J. Lavery Memorial Ride

Hundreds of bikers gathered together to celebrate the life, service and sacrifice of Master Police Officer Peter J. Lavery in Newington on Sunday. The long-time member of the Newington Police Department was shot and killed in 2004 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Lavery served in the Newington Police...
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Hartford Book Festival marks 4th year

HARTFORD, Conn. — This weekend, the Hartford Public Library and Hartford's L.I.T will host a three-day celebration of reading and writing for children, teens and adults in the city of Hartford. The group will offer writer's workshops, poetry readings, writer's symposiums and more. The multiple events will go from...
HARTFORD, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Sep 19th to 25th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, September 19, 2022 to Sunday, September 25th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 9/16/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NewsTimes

$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut

Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
CONNECTICUT STATE
