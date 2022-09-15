ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton Church Celebrates Long History With Marker Unveiling

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day for the congregation of a Canton church on Saturday. An Ohio Historical Marker was unveiled near the dead end of 10th Street NE at Ross Avenue, the former site of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. It's the first...
spectrumnews1.com

Akron to add more speed tables to roadways based on resident input

AKRON, Ohio — Speed tables installed earlier this year to slow down Akron's lead-footed drivers will reappear next year, and some could be in new locations, the city said. Earlier this year, 28 speed tables were installed on 14 Akron streets. The tables were positioned in all 10 wards, with some areas requiring two tables.
Canton, OH
'Nighttown Nights' coming to RED Pinecrest

As construction continues on Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, the owners will begin to offer "Nighttown Nights," beginning Sept. 28. On select Wednesdays, Nighttown executive chef Rowan Murray and his culinary team will be previewing menu items from the new Nighttown menu at RED Pinecrest at 200 Park Ave., Suite 130 in the Orange mixed-use development. Different items will be featured each week.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Greater collaboration needed among Cleveland's leaders to improve policy, encourage opportunity: Roland V. Anglin, Gregory L. Brown, Randell McShepard

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Crisis brings out the best in Americans. World War II remains the most vivid example of civilian and military mobilization under threat. The Covid-19 pandemic is a recent example of mobilization to produce vaccines that have minimized the threat of death for all but a vulnerable few.
CLEVELAND, OH
34-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sunday morning shooting death in Akron. 34-year-old Dartanian Howard was found dead in a parking lot off East Lods Street in the city. He had been shot several times. A caller from nearby Elizabeth Park says he made the discovery. No...
AKRON, OH
Medical examiner identifies man struck, killed on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 on the city's East side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kendric Shadwick. Cleveland EMS said the fatal accident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
Man shot to death in Akron parking lot

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found murdered in an Akron parking lot Sunday morning. The Summit County Medical Examiner said the victim was discovered around 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Flower Court, near E. Lods Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple...
AKRON, OH

