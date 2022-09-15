Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of OhioTravel Maven
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Akron’s West Hill Neighborhood Organization to hold WonderFest community art, music festival Oct. 8
AKRON, Ohio -- The West Hill Neighborhood Organization is hosting the inaugural WonderFest community art and music festival Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fest features local artists, yoga, live performances on two stages, a historical walking tour, vendors and activities for children. “The West Hill neighborhood...
whbc.com
Canton Church Celebrates Long History With Marker Unveiling
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day for the congregation of a Canton church on Saturday. An Ohio Historical Marker was unveiled near the dead end of 10th Street NE at Ross Avenue, the former site of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. It’s the first...
After a police raid leaves two sisters without parents, Almira Elementary School stands ready: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The loud banging on the family’s front door grows more urgent, and Sophia can tell by the look on her dad’s face that something is wrong. He’s calm. But even at 10 years old, she can read it in his eyes. Just moments ago,...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron to add more speed tables to roadways based on resident input
AKRON, Ohio — Speed tables installed earlier this year to slow down Akron’s lead-footed drivers will reappear next year, and some could be in new locations, the city said. Earlier this year, 28 speed tables were installed on 14 Akron streets. The tables were positioned in all 10 wards, with some areas requiring two tables.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is scheduled
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s seventh annual food truck challenge is set to return Saturday, Oct. 1. The challenge – which has trucks competing in several ‘best of’ categories – is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will line Main Street in the Westlake...
whbc.com
ODOT Repurposing I-77 Weigh Stations to Truck Parking, Salt Dome Facilities
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT District 11 out of New Philadelphia is repurposing a couple of former truck weigh stations at the same mile marker on I-77 just south of Bolivar. The northbound weigh station is being converted into a commercial truck parking lot. It’ll...
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Nighttown Nights’ coming to RED Pinecrest
As construction continues on Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, the owners will begin to offer “Nighttown Nights,” beginning Sept. 28. On select Wednesdays, Nighttown executive chef Rowan Murray and his culinary team will be previewing menu items from the new Nighttown menu at RED Pinecrest at 200 Park Ave., Suite 130 in the Orange mixed-use development. Different items will be featured each week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
One killed in Holmes County motorcycle crash
A 51-year-old Massillon man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into two others on a motorcycle. It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday along state Route 39, east of Township Road 219, according to a post on the Holmes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the new season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
Greater collaboration needed among Cleveland’s leaders to improve policy, encourage opportunity: Roland V. Anglin, Gregory L. Brown, Randell McShepard
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Crisis brings out the best in Americans. World War II remains the most vivid example of civilian and military mobilization under threat. The Covid-19 pandemic is a recent example of mobilization to produce vaccines that have minimized the threat of death for all but a vulnerable few.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15-year-old rescued from Canton Township cell tower
A 15-year-old boy was rescued from a cell tower early Tuesday morning after he reportedly got stuck 190 feet above the ground, firefighters said.
WKYC
Superintendent: Juvenile in custody after taking gun into Friday's Springfield High School football game against Coventry
AKRON, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from an unrelated story about Collinwood High School in Cleveland. Officials from the Springfield Local School District confirm two people were taken into custody following an incident at Friday night's home high school football game against Coventry. According to Superintendent...
Cuyahoga County leaders are defying their ‘bosses’ by forging ahead with toxic jail site and Global Center boondoggle: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s what I don’t understand: Why would someone you hired argue with you about how to spend your money? I mean – you know what you want and what you don’t. You’re the boss, they’re the servant. If we were talking about a wedding, there would be hysteria.
Cleveland Wing Week returns with these 40+ Northeast Ohio restaurants serving up special deals
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 16, 2022. There is no better combination than wings and football during the fall. Wing lovers can get a special deal when Cleveland Wing Week returns!. The food-filled event takes place from Sept. 26 to Oct....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbc.com
34-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sunday morning shooting death in Akron. 34-year-old Dartanian Howard was found dead in a parking lot off East Lods Street in the city. He had been shot several times. A caller from nearby Elizabeth Park says he made the discovery. No...
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies man struck, killed on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 on the city’s East side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kendric Shadwick. Cleveland EMS said the fatal accident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the...
spectrumnews1.com
The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
cleveland19.com
Man shot to death in Akron parking lot
SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found murdered in an Akron parking lot Sunday morning. The Summit County Medical Examiner said the victim was discovered around 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Flower Court, near E. Lods Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple...
Comments / 3