Despite a valiant second-half effort, the Cincinnati Bengals came up short for the second week in a row, this one being a 20-17 loss at the gun to the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys got off to a fast start to the game by driving 75 yards to score a touchdown. It was the exact opposite of what everyone expected with Dallas being without Prescott. Cooper Rush made a few big plays, but his biggest was a conversion on Fourth-and-2 on Dallas’ own 40-yard line. He hit a receiver behind the initial coverage, which kept the drive alive.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO