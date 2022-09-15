Read full article on original website
Bengals vs. Cowboys first half
It’s go time for the Cincinnati Bengals, who will attempt to get their first win of the new season as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Come join the fun in today’s first-half game thread. And as always, WHO DEY!
Predict the outcome of Bengals - Cowboys
It will be strength against strength Sunday afternoon when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys. After a season in which the Bengals finished in the top five in the NFL in rushing defense, Cincinnati held the Pittsburgh Steelers to 75 yards on the ground and four first downs rushing.
Week 2 was unkind to the AFC North
From contenders to pretenders in the matter of two weeks? That remains to be seen. What is evident, though, is that the Cincinnati Bengals wasted a perfect opportunity to get back into the AFC North driver’s seat Sunday after an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys at the gun.
NFL・
Twitter criticizes Zac Taylor following Bengals’ last-second loss at Cowboys
The Cincinnati Bengals took a very rough loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, and fans on Twitter weren’t shy about their displeasure, mainly in regard to head coach Zac Taylor. On to the Jets.
UC Offers Three-Star 2024 Tight End
The hybrid offensive weapon is turning heads in Missouri.
Ja’Marr Chase fined twice for actions against Minkah Fitzpatrick
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was fined not once, but twice a fine for his conduct towards Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick last Sunday. Per Ian Rapoport, Chase was docked $13,261 and $10,609 for two separate unsportsmanlike conduct instances. One was for his now viral flipping of the birds towards the safety following a low hit. The other was for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty towards the end of the game.
4 winners and 5 losers from Bengals’ loss to Cowboys
My oh my, how the good graces evaporate. All’s not well as the Cincinnati Bengals drop to 0-2 on the season following a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Bengals have now lost two-straight games by a last-second field goal and have allowed 13 sacks on the young season. Problems from last year’s regular season have carried over into this year, but the late-game fortunes have not.
Bengals News (9/20): Earning trust
"We know what we have in this locker room. We know what we did last year,' said Reader Monday after the Bengals' brief team meeting sent them into Tuesday's off day. "We know we lost those two games by what? A total of six points? Both on a kick on the last play. It's not like we're not there yet."
Cincy Jungle staff ‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread
Week 2 has NFL fans receiving the special treat of two Monday Night Football games. We with the Tennessee Titans heading to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills. Then roughly an hour later, The Minnesota Vikings will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of two teams looking to start the year undefeated.
Bengals can’t overcome horrid start in 20-17 loss to Cowboys
Despite a valiant second-half effort, the Cincinnati Bengals came up short for the second week in a row, this one being a 20-17 loss at the gun to the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys got off to a fast start to the game by driving 75 yards to score a touchdown. It was the exact opposite of what everyone expected with Dallas being without Prescott. Cooper Rush made a few big plays, but his biggest was a conversion on Fourth-and-2 on Dallas’ own 40-yard line. He hit a receiver behind the initial coverage, which kept the drive alive.
Opening odds for Bengals vs. Jets in Week 3
The Cincinnati Bengals and their fans have barely had time to process yet another disappointing loss in Week 2. Oddsmakers have already put out the opening lines and spread for their matchup at home with the New York Jets. Cincinnati is a 4.5-point favorite at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook....
Zac Taylor says headsets went out on Bengals’ final offensive play; punt hitting scoreboard was ‘big play in the game’
The Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish off their comeback against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half. It took the Bengals pretty much three quarters to wake up on offense, but they managed to tie the game with a little over four minutes remaining. The defense then stopped the...
