SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. In Pennsylvania, the deadline to register for the upcoming election is Oct. 24. WGAL has a complete walkthrough on how to register to vote, where your polling location is and a breakdown of what the rules are this year for mail-in and absentee ballots. That's all in our WGAL Voter Guide here.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO