ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
WGAL

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. In Pennsylvania, the deadline to register for the upcoming election is Oct. 24. WGAL has a complete walkthrough on how to register to vote, where your polling location is and a breakdown of what the rules are this year for mail-in and absentee ballots. That's all in our WGAL Voter Guide here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Group holds abortion rights rally on steps of Pennsylvania Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion rights advocates held a rally Tuesday morning at the Pennsylvania Capitol. The rally happened one day after the Pennsylvania March for Life, which saw a much larger crowd of abortion opponents, who called for further restrictions on abortion. Attendees of Tuesday's rally said they were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks

Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Mastriano responds to old photo

Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
WGAL

Armed robbery under investigation in Cumberland County

Upper Allen Township Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say the robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. Two victims reported that they were in a vehicle when they were approached by two male suspects. According to the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Voter Registration#Election State#U S Senate#Nexstar
WGAL

Police searching for missing teen

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy