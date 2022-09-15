Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
2022 Pennsylvania General Election - see who's running for Congress
WGAL is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 General Election. As part of our coverage, we have all the information you need to cast your vote:. DEADLINES: Registration deadline, and last day to request certain ballots. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or...
WGAL
Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. In Pennsylvania, the deadline to register for the upcoming election is Oct. 24. WGAL has a complete walkthrough on how to register to vote, where your polling location is and a breakdown of what the rules are this year for mail-in and absentee ballots. That's all in our WGAL Voter Guide here.
WGAL
Group holds abortion rights rally on steps of Pennsylvania Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion rights advocates held a rally Tuesday morning at the Pennsylvania Capitol. The rally happened one day after the Pennsylvania March for Life, which saw a much larger crowd of abortion opponents, who called for further restrictions on abortion. Attendees of Tuesday's rally said they were...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Transportation Committee proposes turnpike legislation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In just one year, drivers racked up $155 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike fees that went unpaid. That is one reason why people keep paying more each year to drive the turnpike. 8 On Your Side has been looking into the issue, and lawmakers want to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
WGAL
Mastriano responds to old photo
Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
WGAL
Billions of dollars stolen every year in senior scams, FBI says
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — TheFBI's most recent elder fraud report showed that cybercrime costs Americans over the age of 50 nearly $3 billion last year. That was an increase of 62 percent from the previous year. "One of the heartbreaking parts of my jobs of monitoring scams is the...
WGAL
Police looking for vehicle involved in Lancaster County hit-and-run
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian. It happened on Monday around 8:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East. Police say 42-year-old Nathan Kipp was struck by...
RELATED PEOPLE
WGAL
DUI suspect crashes car with child inside, Upper Allen Township police say
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who had a child in her car was involved in a suspected DUI crash in Cumberland County this weekend, according to police. Related video above: Crash scene, suspect photo. Upper Allen Township police said they were called to a single-vehicle crash around...
WGAL
$225,000 worth of cars stolen from Warwick Township lot, police say
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of cars were stolen from a Lancaster County car lot. Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the cars were taken around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Keller Bros. Dodge on North Broad Street. The following cars were taken:
WGAL
Suspect stole $400 in underwear from Tommy Hilfiger store at Tanger Outlets, police say
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say stole $400 worth of underwear from a store at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County. East Lampeter Township police said the theft happened at the Tommy Hilfiger store on Friday around 5 p.m. Police said the man...
WGAL
Armed robbery under investigation in Cumberland County
Upper Allen Township Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say the robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. Two victims reported that they were in a vehicle when they were approached by two male suspects. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Police searching for missing teen
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
Comments / 1