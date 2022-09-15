The driver of the vehicle carrying Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski was at fault for the head-on crash that killed the Republican and three others, police said. Zachery Potts, the driver of the Toyota RAV4, was traveling northbound on a two-lane road last month behind a flatbed truck, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Walorski's communications director, Emma Thomson, was also in the SUV. He tried to pass the truck on the left and collided with a southbound Buick driven by Edith Schmucker.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO