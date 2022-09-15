Read full article on original website
Related
wuwm.com
Adhiti Bandlamudi
California churches have space to create affordable housing, but there are hurdles. There's a desperate need for affordable housing in California and churches have land to build on. But there are hurdles, including financing difficulties, pushback from neighbors and zoning issues. 9 Victims Killed At San Jose Rail Yard In...
wuwm.com
Rep. Jackie Walorski's driver was at fault in the fatal crash, police say
The driver of the vehicle carrying Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski was at fault for the head-on crash that killed the Republican and three others, police said. Zachery Potts, the driver of the Toyota RAV4, was traveling northbound on a two-lane road last month behind a flatbed truck, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Walorski's communications director, Emma Thomson, was also in the SUV. He tried to pass the truck on the left and collided with a southbound Buick driven by Edith Schmucker.
Comments / 1