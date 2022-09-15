Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Hurricane Warning issued for Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 18:02:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Interior HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Eastern Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Northern Gila County Strong thunderstorms will impact areas near Young and Forest Lakes through 115 PM MST At 1243 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haigler Creek, or 15 miles southwest of Forest Lakes, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall, winds up to 40 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rainfall may result in ponding and minor flooding. Locations impacted include Forest Lakes, Haigler Creek, Young, Christopher Creek, Kohls Ranch, Hunter Creek, Forest Road 169 Campground, Bear Flat, Upper Tonto Creek Campground, Ponderosa Campground, Forest Road 195 Campground, Rim Campground, Woods Canyon Lake Campground, Crook Campground, Chevelon Crossing Campground, Forest Road 171 Campground, Haigler Canyon Campground, Knoll Lake Campground, Spillway Campground and Airplane Flat Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 288 between mile markers 300 and 311. State Route 260 between mile markers 265 and 291. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Orange FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Orange. * WHEN...Until 515 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wedgefield, Avalon Park, Bithlo and Union Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 05:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including slot canyons, normally dry washes and slick rock areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Granville, Hartford, Porter, Rupert, North Hebron, Belcher, Chamberlin Mills, East Hartford, Slateville, East Hebron, West Hebron, Tiplady, Braymer School, South Hartford, Goose Island, South Granville, West Rupert and North Argyle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Sierra Madre Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 16:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-20 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range A thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carbon and western Albany Counties through 500 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Skyline, or 51 miles southeast of Rawlins, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lincoln Park Campground, Ryan Park, Skyline, Ryan Park Campground, South Brush Creek Campground and French Creek Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-20 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Otero County through 445 PM MDT At 420 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cloudcroft. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Public observed. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cloudcroft, Mountain Park, Sixteen Springs, Dry Canyon, James Canyon and Cox Canyon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 16:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-20 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Hidalgo County through 515 PM MDT At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Steins, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, penny size hail, and blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Low visibility possible due to blowing dust and heavy rain. Locations impacted include Steins, Road Forks and Lordsburg Playa. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 9. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Divide, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 04:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Wells; Williams AREAS OF DENSE FOG REMAIN POSSIBLE OVER PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog may reduce the visibility at times to one quarter mile or less early this morning over portions of western and central North Dakota. Areas most likely to be impacted are the northwest part of the state and the southern half of the central, including Bismarck/Mandan and the James River Valley. Use your low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination. Be especially cautious at railroad crossings and uncontrolled intersections. Fog should diminish by mid to late morning.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds will develop late tonight, with winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph Wednesday afternoon. Winds will decrease on Thursday. This will cause high surf Wednesday into Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Yukon Delta HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Yukon Delta coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Localized beach erosion. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph will develop late tonight and continue into Wednesday. Winds will decrease late Wednesday night. This will cause high surf from late tonight into early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Jefferson; Lee; Van Buren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following counties, in west central Illinois, Hancock. In southeast Iowa, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to three inches of rain fell last night which has saturated the soil in some areas. Numerous thunderstorms will occur this evening and overnight bringing an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall at some locations.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 19:25:00 Expires: 2022-09-21 08:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, including the following areas, in Puerto Rico, Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques and Western Interior. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 8 PM AST this evening.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds will develop late tonight, with winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph Wednesday. Winds will decrease on Thursday. This will cause high surf Wednesday into Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cook; DuPage THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-21 07:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Snow On The Taylor Highway Above 3000 feet Tonight Through Wednesday Night Snow is expect over summits of the Taylor Highway tonight through Wednesday night. The Taylor Highway Summits above 3000 feet could see 3 inches of snow from tonight through Wednesday night. Hunters and motorists venturing above 3000 feet should prepare for up to 3 inches of snow now through Wednesday night.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0