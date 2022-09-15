Read full article on original website
blockworks.co
Ethereum PoW Fork Suffers its First Smart Contract Hack
ETHPoW (ETHW), the fledgling proof-of-work (PoW) Ethereum fork, has seen its first significant smart contract hack since the network split late last week. Blockchain security infrastructure firm BlockSec first alerted users of a so-called ‘replay attack’ on Sunday, which leveraged legitimate transactions on the proof-of-stake (PoS) Ethereum blockchain alongside DeFi application Gnosis and multi-token extension OmniBridge.
blockworks.co
Alameda to Repay $200M Loan to Voyager as Asset Auction Nears
Alameda is set to repay crypto assets to bankrupt crypto lender Voyager that just months ago were worth double. Quant trading firm Alameda Research is set to repay Voyager Digital loans worth almost $200 million, as the crypto lender makes its way through bankruptcy proceedings. A court filing from Monday...
blockworks.co
Are Companies … Aside From MicroStrategy … Still Buying Bitcoin?
Impairment costs remain a concern for companies despite long-term buying opportunities. MicroStrategy has bought even more bitcoin. The company snapped up more of the cryptocurrency throughout the ongoing market downturn, while other companies with substantial bitcoin (BTC) reserves have largely refrained from making additional purchases amid a rocky and unpredictable market.
blockworks.co
Will New Lending Pool for Crypto Miners Attract Borrowers?
High interest rates could keep companies from using Icebreaker Finance’s loans, analyst says. Bitcoin miners on the hunt for capital have a new option — but whether the terms will be attractive to borrowers remains to be seen. Institutions looking to loan to bitcoin miners can now earn...
blockworks.co
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer for Promoting Unregistered ICO
Sparkster, a project that promised a “no-code” software creation platform, raised over $30 million from its initial coin offering in July 2018. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged self-described crypto influencer Ian Balina for actions related to the offering and promotion of SPRK tokens, according to a court filing released Monday.
blockworks.co
SEC Case Against Ian Balina Hints Plan to Govern Ethereum
The SEC could be seeking legal precedent via the Ian Balina case, with claims that Ethereum activity is US-based due to node concentration. The SEC case against self-described crypto influencer Ian Balina has revealed how the regulator could further exert its jurisdiction over the Ethereum ecosystem: by claiming all transactions on the network occur in the US.
blockworks.co
Cryptos, Equities Slide on Central Bank Decisions, Merge Aftermath
The volatility from last week shows no signs of slowing with more market-moving events scheduled for the coming days. Cryptocurrencies and global equities are due for a volatile week amid ongoing turmoil in the digital asset space and ahead of various central banks’ monetary policy decisions. Bitcoin briefly rose...
blockworks.co
Nasdaq To Enter Crypto Custody Market for Institutional Clients
If approved by the NYDFS, Nasdaq will become a custodian of digital assets. Nasdaq, the second-largest stock exchange in the United States is looking to capitalize on institutional investors by offering crypto custody services for bitcoin and ether. Former global head of Gemini Prime will be joining the Nasdaq team...
blockworks.co
Startup Focused On No-fraud Crypto Payments Raises $51M
Sardine intends to use the capital to accelerate development of its compliance platform, instant settlement offerings. A platform focused on combating fraud via instantaneous crypto transactions has raised $51.5 million of venture funding, earmarked to aid the startup in rolling out new products more quickly. Founded in 2020, Sardine supports...
