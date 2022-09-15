Instacart prepares for a unique IPO, which involves most of the IPO funding from the sale of employee shares. Instacart, a well-known online grocery service name among American households, has decided to move ahead with its fourth-quarter IPO plan. The Wall Street Journal reported that rather than typically looking to raise a large amount of capital through IPO listings, the company intends to allow its employees to sell their shares. These shares will constitute the majority of listings.

