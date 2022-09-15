Read full article on original website
Here’s Why NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Can Add Power to Your Portfolio
NIO’s expanding portfolio offerings and encouraging guidance for the third quarter of 2022 can instill optimism among investors. Furthermore, the company is making efforts to improve the supply channels and scale up production. Popular electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) has the potential to turn around its dismal performance...
Investors are Liking Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock. Here’s Why.
Semiconductor company Applied Materials seems to have all the right ingredients in place to attract prospective investors. California-based Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a pioneer in making equipment and software required for the fabrication of integrated circuits or chips, and manufacturing of organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays. With solid growth prospects in place, the company has attracted investors’ attention.
Tesla Stock: Potential Catalysts Not Enough to Turn Fully Bullish, Says Analyst
By the end of 2030, global BEV (battery electric vehicle) adoption is anticipated to reach 40%. According to Needham analyst Vikram Bagri, Tesla’s (TSLA) market share of passenger vehicles could reach ~10%. “Key to our global market share estimate is the company maintaining its high single digit share in...
Link (ASX:LNK) shares drop as planned takeover falls flat
Dye & Durham’s planned takeover of Link Administration has collapsed. While Link’s stock took an immediate tumble, analysts remain mostly bullish on the company, according to TipRanks. Link Administration Holdings Ltd. (ASX:LNK) shares plunged as much as 5.5% today, to a low of AU$3.28. The stock declined after...
Should You Bet on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock?
With over 490% upside potential, Penny stock Alto Ingredients has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about this stock. Investors eyeing penny stocks can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to discover the ones with a higher probability of beating the broader market. Using the tool, we zoom in on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO), a penny stock that sports an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ forecast shows that ALTO stock has significant upside potential, making it an attractive bet for investors with a high-risk appetite.
KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?
The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
Two British confectionery stocks for yummy dividends
Here are two stocks from the UK market that are beating the sector average with their dividend yields. Having stable dividend income could be a boon to savings during current times of market volatility. Today, we have shortlisted two confectionery companies that are maintaining decent dividends while facing high cost...
In a Unique Move, Instacart to Sell Employees’ Shares in IPO
Instacart prepares for a unique IPO, which involves most of the IPO funding from the sale of employee shares. Instacart, a well-known online grocery service name among American households, has decided to move ahead with its fourth-quarter IPO plan. The Wall Street Journal reported that rather than typically looking to raise a large amount of capital through IPO listings, the company intends to allow its employees to sell their shares. These shares will constitute the majority of listings.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Soars on Upgraded Q3 Revenue Outlook
Cognex, a leading maker of machine vision systems and sensors, upgraded its Q3 revenue guidance as the company rapidly replenished the component inventory destroyed by fire at the company’s key contract manufacturer. Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), a leading provider of vision systems, sensors, and software used in manufacturing automation, raised its...
Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price Upped at Evercore ISI
The target price for iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been raised at Evercore ISI. Analyst Amit Daryanani has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while increasing the price target to $190 from $185 today. Is AAPL a Buy, Sell or Hold?. Overall, despite broader economic jitters, the Street continues...
Hedge Funds Favored Only Two of the Six MATANA Stocks Last Quarter
TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool reveals that hedge fund managers are bullish on only two MATANA stocks. Amid claims that the new face of big tech stocks should be MATANA and not FAANG, TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool (which leverages data from Form 13-F to offer hedge fund signals) shows that hedge funds bought only Microsoft and Apple stocks, while ditching Tesla, Amazon, Nvidia, and Alphabet stocks, in the last quarter.
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday September 20: What You Need to Know
The ASX closed higher, as the local market continues to track Wall Street’s movements. The Australian share market finished the day in positive territory, bouncing back after successive sessions in the red. The S&P/ASX200 closed 86.50 points or 1.29% higher, to finish the day at 6,806.40. The broader All...
Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) Slides on GTA VI Leak
Shares of global entertainment solutions provider Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) are sliding today after a Bloomberg report that the pre-release footage of the company’s upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI game was leaked. Further, the hacker posted multiple videos of the game on a forum and claimed to be the same...
This Insider Bought Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ:THRD) Stock Worth $5.1M
A venture fund bought additional shares of Third Harmonic Bio stock on September 19. Along with the convertible Preferred stock, the fund has become a more than 10% owner of the company. Atlas Venture Fund XI, L.P. purchased an additional 300,000 shares of Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) aggregating $5.10...
Pagaya Stock (Nasdaq:PGY) – The Writing Was on the Wall, And It Still Is
On Aug 22, 2022 we predicted that a certain clause regarding the lock-up period in the Pagaya’s (Nasdaq:PGY) SPAC merger agreement, would lead to volatile price actions favoring the downside. “It will be interesting to observe the stock’s reaction once the VWAP clause is fulfilled, and it will be...
KKR (NYSE:KKR) Backs Hero Group’s Renewable Energy Push
Global investment giant KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) along with India’s Hero Group is investing $450 million in the latter’s renewable energy arm, Hero Future Energies (HFE). The move will help HFE boost its renewable energy capacity and abilities across solar, wind, and battery storage as well as green hydrogen. The company already has a 1.6 GW portfolio of solar and wind projects.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Looking to Double German Vehicle Sales Each Year
Fresh on the heels of ramping up its output and improving delivery times in China, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now aiming to double vehicle sales in Germany this year, according to Automobilwoche. Tesla has already set up its first European gigafactory near Berlin and now the company is looking to double...
