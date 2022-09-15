ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

K2 Radio

McGinley Orthopedics Offer Investment Opportunities to Wyoming

McGinley Orthopedics is currently preparing to expand through an investment offering to Wyoming residents they announced in a press release. “We are excited to continue growth in Wyoming by adding residents as shareholders in the company. We look at our investors as members of our team. We learn from them and in turn they become our ambassadors. Together we can change the standard of care in orthopedics,” said Founder and CEO Dr. McGinley.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Gordon Announces New Head of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership

Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that Lauren Schoenfeld will serve as the Executive Director of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP). Gordon launched WIP last Novemeber as a way to "diversify and grow Wyoming’s economy and workforce," and used $27 million in initial funding from the American Rescue Plan to get off the ground.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Asian Clams Found in Glendo Reservoir

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR, Wyo. (AP) — A boating and fishing paradise on the Utah-Wyoming line is beginning to feel the effects of the two-decade megadrought gripping the southwestern U.S. Until now, Flaming Gorge Reservoir hasn't seen anything like the low water that has drastically shrunk Lake Mead near Las Vegas and Lake Powell in Arizona and Utah. But an emergency drawdown for Flaming Gorge announced last year is continuing, bringing down the reservoir by 12 feet compared to two years ago. Those affected include Buckboard Marina owner Tony Valdez, who says he's already had to dredge to keep his docks accessible. If trends continue, Valdez worries the marina could be left high and dry.
UTAH STATE
K2 Radio

Meet one of Wyoming's DSP nominees, Desirae Garcia

Desirae Garcia is I-REACH2’s Direct Support Professional (DSP) of the year nominee for the state of Wyoming. “DSPs are the artists of social change,” Omira Anayou. Last week was Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, and Garcia was honored at a banquet for her efforts helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Birds in Wyoming Testing Positive for Avian Influenza

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, birds in Wyoming are again testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. After a hiatus from confirming any bird deaths from HPAI over the summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory in Laramie confirmed positives in a blue-winged teal and a great horned owl this month.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

WyoLotto Launches New Draw Game Keno

On Sunday, the WyoLotto started the drawing for its new lottery draw game Keno at various locations across the state. Keno is a draw game where numbers are randomly picked every four minutes from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., requiring someone to go to a licensed location to buy a ticket where they pick up to 10 numbers, with the cost of the ticket increasing for each number picked and how much is being wagered.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Cheney and Lofgren Propose New Law to Address Vote Counting Issues

On Monday, Wyoming representative Liz Cheney and Zoe Lofgren, representing the 19th district of California, introduced a bill to make a variety of changes to the counting of electoral votes. The bill, the Presidential Election Reform Act, would make numerous changes that the congresswoman hope will prevent future issues in...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming's 2022 Elk Season Is Underway And Looking Good

The season started with high temperatures, but the mercury has dropped and finally the goal in Wyoming are putting those elk in the freezer. Living in this state we keep a pretty close eye on how the seasons are going, even if you weren't lucky enough to draw a license this year. There is no doubt this time of year, the rut is starting, the bulls are bugling and starting to pair up with their lady friends.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Check Out Wyoming's Munsick Family On The Opry

In November of last year, Ian Munsick had one of the coolest experience a country music artist could have. He had his first chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. When Ian made his Opry debut, the Opry captured the moment on a segment they call 'My...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Have You Seen The Moose That's Been Living Around Casper?

Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

TWO Wyoming Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Today, the U.S. Secretary of Education recognized 297 schools for 2022, including TWO schools in Wyoming, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Wyoming schools named...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

