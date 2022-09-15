Read full article on original website
McGinley Orthopedics Offer Investment Opportunities to Wyoming
McGinley Orthopedics is currently preparing to expand through an investment offering to Wyoming residents they announced in a press release. “We are excited to continue growth in Wyoming by adding residents as shareholders in the company. We look at our investors as members of our team. We learn from them and in turn they become our ambassadors. Together we can change the standard of care in orthopedics,” said Founder and CEO Dr. McGinley.
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WATCH: Brave Wyoming Girl Challenges The World To Climb Mountains
I'll never forget my first look at the mountains of Wyoming. I was 12 years old and on a road trip to Yellowstone from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That first glimpse of the Big Horn Mountains eventually led me to attend the University of Wyoming and create a life here. I didn't...
Questions You Never Ask Yourself. Can You Own A Raccoon In Wyoming?
At least we're not talking about opossums, so, we've got that going for us. Though, I didn't look up the rules on that. I mean, when you look at a raccoon, they're like little bank robbers with good dexterity for a mammal that's just above a rodent(sorry raccoon lovers, they eat garbage).
Gordon Announces New Head of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that Lauren Schoenfeld will serve as the Executive Director of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP). Gordon launched WIP last Novemeber as a way to "diversify and grow Wyoming’s economy and workforce," and used $27 million in initial funding from the American Rescue Plan to get off the ground.
Asian Clams Found in Glendo Reservoir
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR, Wyo. (AP) — A boating and fishing paradise on the Utah-Wyoming line is beginning to feel the effects of the two-decade megadrought gripping the southwestern U.S. Until now, Flaming Gorge Reservoir hasn't seen anything like the low water that has drastically shrunk Lake Mead near Las Vegas and Lake Powell in Arizona and Utah. But an emergency drawdown for Flaming Gorge announced last year is continuing, bringing down the reservoir by 12 feet compared to two years ago. Those affected include Buckboard Marina owner Tony Valdez, who says he's already had to dredge to keep his docks accessible. If trends continue, Valdez worries the marina could be left high and dry.
Meet one of Wyoming’s DSP nominees, Desirae Garcia
Desirae Garcia is I-REACH2’s Direct Support Professional (DSP) of the year nominee for the state of Wyoming. “DSPs are the artists of social change,” Omira Anayou. Last week was Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, and Garcia was honored at a banquet for her efforts helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Birds in Wyoming Testing Positive for Avian Influenza
According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, birds in Wyoming are again testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. After a hiatus from confirming any bird deaths from HPAI over the summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory in Laramie confirmed positives in a blue-winged teal and a great horned owl this month.
Gas Prices Rise Slightly in Wyoming but fall for 14th Straight Week Nationally
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen five cents in the last week, averaging $3.75 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 20.7 cents lower than a month ago and 30.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.09 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.98 a gallon.
Almost 50,000 Wyomingites Eligible for Biden’s Student Debt Relief Program
In a fact sheet put out by the White House on how many people are eligible for President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan, there are 49,600 people in Wyoming eligible for relief. Biden's plan, which forgives $10,000 in student debt for those making under $125,000, will give an additional...
Here’s How To Step Up Your Winter RV Camping In Wyoming
Cold weather camping is my favorite. If you're in a tent, it's not as comfortable as if you were in an RV. If you're thinking about heading out and seeing what Wyoming is like during the winter, there are a few things you should take into consideration. Make sure you...
WyoLotto Launches New Draw Game Keno
On Sunday, the WyoLotto started the drawing for its new lottery draw game Keno at various locations across the state. Keno is a draw game where numbers are randomly picked every four minutes from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., requiring someone to go to a licensed location to buy a ticket where they pick up to 10 numbers, with the cost of the ticket increasing for each number picked and how much is being wagered.
Wyoming Ranked Better Than Over Half the Nation for Having the Best Teachers
Knowledge is power, which is why education should always be one of the most paramount commodities when it comes to the youth of Wyoming. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022's Best & Worst States for Teachers". The Cowboy State ranked better than over half of the country, ranking overall at the 22nd spot.
Cheney and Lofgren Propose New Law to Address Vote Counting Issues
On Monday, Wyoming representative Liz Cheney and Zoe Lofgren, representing the 19th district of California, introduced a bill to make a variety of changes to the counting of electoral votes. The bill, the Presidential Election Reform Act, would make numerous changes that the congresswoman hope will prevent future issues in...
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
Wyoming’s 2022 Elk Season Is Underway And Looking Good
The season started with high temperatures, but the mercury has dropped and finally the goal in Wyoming are putting those elk in the freezer. Living in this state we keep a pretty close eye on how the seasons are going, even if you weren't lucky enough to draw a license this year. There is no doubt this time of year, the rut is starting, the bulls are bugling and starting to pair up with their lady friends.
Check Out Wyoming’s Munsick Family On The Opry
In November of last year, Ian Munsick had one of the coolest experience a country music artist could have. He had his first chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. When Ian made his Opry debut, the Opry captured the moment on a segment they call 'My...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
TWO Wyoming Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Today, the U.S. Secretary of Education recognized 297 schools for 2022, including TWO schools in Wyoming, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Wyoming schools named...
