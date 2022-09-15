Read full article on original website
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BEGIN A THREE GAME DISTRICT ROAD SWING
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is back in action tonight (Tuesday) for a road match at Lake Creek High School in Montgomery. Brenham comes in as the only team still unbeaten in district at 3-0. Lake Creek is 2-1. The Freshman and JV play at 5pm, while first serve for the varsity is at 6pm.
BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING “SALUTE TO SERVICE” NIGHT THIS FRIDAY
Bellville High School has announced that this Friday night will be their "Salute to Service" Night. The Brahmas are hosting La Marque in their district opener at 7pm. Bellville is currently 4-0 on the season. All veterans and those who are currently still serving our armed forces can get into...
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING A MINI-CHEER AND MASCOT CAMP
Brenham High School Cheerleading will be hosting a Mini-Cheer and Mascot Camp on Sunday, October 9. The camp is being held from 1-4pm at Brenham High School and is open to kids in Pre-Kindergarten thru the 5th grade. Participants can learn a cheer, chant, and dance or learn to be...
RECORD-BREAKING WASHINGTON CO. FAIR COMES TO A CLOSE
The 154th Washington County Fair has concluded, and it is one that is sure to be remembered for years to come. Numerous records were broken over the span of the 2022 fair, from queen candidate tickets to the Junior Livestock Auction. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak says this year is a...
BLINN SOCCER SETS TEAM ASSIST RECORD IN WIN OVER AGGIE CORP OF CADETS
Eighteenth-ranked Blinn College men's soccer earned a 6-0 non-conference victory over Texas A&M Corps of Cadets on Sunday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. Sophomore midfielder Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and four other Buccaneers found the back of the net for Blinn (6-3-1). Freshmen Tom Hooper (midfielder)...
BLINN VOLLEYBALL GETS TWO MORE WINS, FINISHES TOURNAMENT 4-0
The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team finished the Blinn Invitational with sweeps of Dallas College-Richland and Dallas College-North Lake on Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers ended the tournament with a 4-0 record and improved to 22-4 overall. "I thought we played well all weekend," Blinn...
GOATS RETURNING TO NAVASOTA FOR A CLEANUP JOB
The goats are returning to Navasota this Sunday. The City of Navasota is going green once again, using ever-hungry goats to clean up the dense vegetation and brush along Cedar Creek. A herd of 80-100 goats and their never-ending appetite from Rent-A-Ruminant Texas will be on the job in Navasota...
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER, BOYS & GIRLS CLUB
A pair of guests will be on hand this week for the KWHI Community Corner. Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about upcoming Chamber events. Meanwhile, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County Executive Director...
Central Texas barbecue restaurant fined $230K in back wages for 274 workers
Black's Barbecue was awarding tips to managers, a violation of federal law.
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS DONATE TO BRENHAM ISD FOR STUDENT PLANNERS
Several local businesses and organizations have come together to help thousands of Brenham ISD students proactively plan. Twenty-seven community groups donated a total of $10,500 to apply toward the cost of customized planners for 3,000 students at Brenham Middle School, Brenham Junior High School and Brenham High School. Their contribution was recognized at Monday’s Brenham School Board meeting.
BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS
Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 4
The annual effort to get neighbors and first responders to meet one another, known as National Night Out, is being held next month. National Night Out is Tuesday, October 4, from 6-8:30pm. The theme for this year’s event is “Aloha Spirit.” Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite beach going...
BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.
A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
FEDOR VFD TO HOST FISH FRY SATURDAY
The Fedor Volunteer Fire Department will host its 39th Annual Fish Fry this Saturday. The department’s all-day fundraiser will be held at the old Fedor picnic grounds at 4270 FM 1624, south of Lexington. Activities start at 10 a.m. with washers, followed by cornhole at 1 p.m. Michael Craig’s...
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR THE BLUE HYDRANGEA
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a specialty shop in Brenham. The Blue Hydrangea, located at 1406 South Market Street, will celebrate its grand opening with the Chamber tomorrow. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. The Blue Hydrangea offers...
BRENHAM ATTORNEY MAKES THE SUPER LAWYER LIST
For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility
LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company. "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For FREE: black and tan Sheppard mix pups, all dewormed and vaccinated...
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
WEEKEND READ: Central Texas school threats, responses
Over the course of this week, several schools across Texas responded to threats made against the districts and students.
