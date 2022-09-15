LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company. "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…

LOCKHART, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO