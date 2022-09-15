Read full article on original website
Related
County interviewing Communications Specialist candidates later this month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County is interviewing candidates for their Communications Specialist position. Laurie Moody, who joined the county in October of 2020, left in July when she and her fiance moved to Oklahoma. She now works for Tulsa County, Oklahoma. Names of interviewees have not been released. They...
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
HMS-7 Cover the Cruiser event meets goal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HMS-7 Student Council was able to raise over $700 to support Kansas Special Olympics through their own Cover the Cruiser event last week. The students put in a lot of hard work over their 9 days of fundraising to meet and surpass their goal of $500.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Speed study to happen again with signage near 30th and Lucille
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is going to put notification out for those coming into Hutchinson from the east to slow down as they enter the 45 mile per hour zone on 30th east of the city next month, as they try to decide what to do with the 30th and Lucille intersection.
Info event for parents of disabled children Oct. 4
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Families Together Inc. will be holding an informational event at the Mary Magdalene House east of Hutchinson on Tuesday, October 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families Together Inc. is Kansas’ federally designated Parent Training & Information Center (PTI) and Family-to-Family Health Information Center (F2F). They provide support to families and their children with disabilities, and special health care needs.
Atrium has had to be boarded up again multiple times this year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council received an update on the situation at the Atrium Hotel during their meeting on Tuesday. Building Inspector Izzy Rivera was unavailable, but he gave information to City Manager Gary Meagher on the issues. "This year, his department has contacted a contractor to...
Women's Veteran town hall online Friday
Wichita, Kan. — Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, in partnership with other medical centers in VISN 15 VA Heartland Network, will host a town hall meeting for women Veterans 6-7 p.m. this Friday, September 23, 2022. Any woman Veteran may attend the virtual event by streaming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Career criminals sentenced for shooting Kansas officer
TOPEKA —Two Kansas men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in an August 2020 incident in Saline County that included shooting and injuring a Salina police officer, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Saline County District Court Judge Rene Young sentenced Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 39, of...
City council approves police contract Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved a new contract with the members of its police union on Tuesday. "Negotiation got started in March," said HR Director Tom Sanders. "We had six sessions with the FOP and were able to come to an agreement on August 9. Changes and modifications include Article 7, which adds new indemnification language, which holds the city harmless, should there be any disputes related to payroll deduction of union dues."
Chamber board nominations still being sought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At the Aug. 9 Chamber board meeting, the Board of Directors approved the slate of the following five members to be voted on by membership to serve a three-year term on the Chamber board:. Terance Brooks - Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Dawn Johnson - Hutchinson Public Schools.
First Course on lung cancer screening is tomorrow
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next edition of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System's First Course is tomorrow evening in The Pavilion at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. The program will feature Pulmonologists, Dr. Mohammed Al-Halawani and Dr. Tariq Musa talking about Lung Cancer Screening. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with boxed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
Freedom Fund Dinner deadline is Sept. 26
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson NAACP's Annual Freedom Fund Dinner is coming up October 1 at 7 p.m. in the Gallery Theatre at Stringer Fine Arts Center on the campus of Hutchinson Community College. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Former Johnson County Community College professor Dr. Carmaletta Williams...
Ramsay’s deputy chiefs demand money and resignations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita. An attorney representing the deputy chiefs says they also want City Manager Robert Layton and Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately. Attorney James Thompson sent a […]
Wichita police leaders call on city manager to resign, threaten lawsuit, seek $2.1 million
Former Police Chief Gordon Ramsay’s leadership team is threatening to sue the city unless the city manager and human resources director resign.
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Man charged for Kan. chase, crash that critically injured victim
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused in connection with an October 2021 chase and crash in Wichita has been charged in the case. On Friday, Ricardo Trevizo, 48 of Colorado Springs, was charged with aggravated battery while DUI, or in the alternative, aggravated battery. He’s also charged with flee or attempt to elude with an alternative count of flee or attempt to elude, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. The 5th count is a misdemeanor, drive while license is suspended or canceled.
Hutch firefighters trade places on wildfire watch in California
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two different Hutchinson firefighters, Captains Troy Mueller and Bryan Goble have traded places with a previous crew in a pre-position assignment in California. Brent Fisher and Craig Walle returned home over the weekend. According to statistics from CalFire, there have been 20 named fires since the...
KWCH.com
Kennel cough a concern in Wichita veterinarian clinics
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita veterinarians say they’re seeing a concerning increase in respiratory diseases in dogs and want to warn owners. Shay Warnken, a veterinary technician at Urgent Pet Care, says while most symptoms are considered mild, escalated cases of kennel cough can develop into your dog developing pneumonia.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0